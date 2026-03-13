Mondo Duplantis breaks his own world record for the 15th time at an event named after him

Duplantis, who is also the reigning world champion apart from holding the Olympic gold for two Games in a row, had no failed attempts on his way to the mark at the Mondo Classic indoor meeting in Uppsala. (AP Photo)

Sweden’s Armand “Mondo” Duplantis cleared 6.31m at an event named after him to set yet another pole vault world record on Thursday. It marked the 15th time that the two-time Olympic champion broke the record, bettering his own previous mark by one centimetre.

Duplantis, who is also the reigning world champion apart from holding the Olympic gold for two Games in a row, had no failed attempts on his way to the mark at the Mondo Classic indoor meeting in Uppsala. The 26-year-old started with a height of 5.56m before clearing 5.90m and 6.08m and then going on to surpass his previous best.