scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, March 21, 2022
Must Read

Mondo Duplantis extends own pole vault world record in Belgrade

Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record with a clearance of 6.20 meters or 20 feet, 4 inches at the world indoor championships.

By: AP | Belgrade |
Updated: March 21, 2022 9:58:02 am
Armand DuplantisArmand Duplantis, of Sweden, poses after setting a new world record at the end of the Men's pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.20 meters (20 feet, 4 inches) at the world indoor championships Sunday.

The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 (19-10 1/4).

Armand Duplantis, Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, reacts after clearing the bar at 6.20 meters to set a new world record at the end of the Men’s pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Duplantis cleared 6.19 (20-3 3/4) on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena, extending his record from 6.18 (20-3 1/4) that was set in February 2020 in Glasgow.

Also Read |Explained: How high can Duplantis go in the pole vault

Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 (51-7 3/4).

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, Lakshya Sen, Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen, All England 2022 final
All England 2022 Final: Lakshya Sen’s impressive run ends in agony, see pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 21: Latest News