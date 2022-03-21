Mondo Duplantis extends own pole vault world record in Belgrade

Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record, clearing 6.20 meters (20 feet, 4 inches) at the world indoor championships Sunday.

The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title at 6.05 (19-10 1/4).

Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, reacts after clearing the bar at 6.20 meters to set a new world record at the end of the Men’s pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Armand Duplantis, of Sweden, reacts after clearing the bar at 6.20 meters to set a new world record at the end of the Men’s pole vault at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Duplantis cleared 6.19 (20-3 3/4) on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena, extending his record from 6.18 (20-3 1/4) that was set in February 2020 in Glasgow.

Also Read | Explained: How high can Duplantis go in the pole vault

Also, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a mark of 15.74 (51-7 3/4).