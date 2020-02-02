Mohali’s Tamanna Sharma bags Junior U-17 national champions title

Tamanna Sharma. (Source: Express) Tamanna Sharma. (Source: Express)

Two weeks after 15-year-old Mohali resident Tamanna Sharma claimed silver medal in the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, she bagged the Junior U-17 national champion’s title in the uneven bars event in the 55th Junior National Artistic Gymnastics Championship on Friday at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Sharma scored 8.30 to claim the gold medal, while the young gymnast finished tenth in the all-round category in junior nationals.

“The junior national championship was happening after a gap of five years and it feels special to win the gold medal in my first junior nationals. The silver medal in Khelo India Youth games had boosted my confidence and I wanted to win gold medal here. It was a bit cold here as compared to Mohali, but the gymnasium hall was really good. After getting into the finals, my aim was to maintain accuracy in my performance and I am glad that I was able to do that. I am also happy with the tenth place in the all-round category and will aim to improve further,” said Tamanna, who is a student of Gian Jyoti Global School in Mohali.

At Guwahati, Tamanna had finished behind Paridhi Jain of Delhi with a score of 8.15. On Friday, her score read 8.30 points as she edged out Soham of Maharashtra and P Surabh of Telangana to claim the gold medal. The youngster had started learning gymnastics in 2016 under coach Samir Deb at PIS GMADA Sports Complex in Sector 78 and had won four medals in the U-14 category in the Punjab State Championship at Gurdaspur in 2017, followed by four gold medals in the state championship in 2018.

In 2018, she had also finished 12th in the all-round category in the National School Games in Tripura. The youngster even suffered a minor back injury last year while practicing for the other apparatus events. “Even though my main event has been uneven bars, I have been practicing for other apparatus events. Last year, I suffered a minor back injury during practice for other apparatus events but it has not kept me away from trying it again. I keep watching videos of Dipa Karmarkar didi and other gymnasts to follow the technique in vault event. I had met Dipa didi when she came to PIS last year. Meeting her was a huge motivation for me. Hopefully, I will win the trials for the international competitions and win a medal for the country this year,” shared Tamanna.

PIS coach Sameer Deb believes that the national medal will propel the young gymnast to more glory. She will be also training for other events like vault under Deb in the next six months. The coach expects the youngster to improve in the other events, Deb said, “Tamanna has learnt a lot as compared to the other gymnasts in the last four years. Her biggest strength has been the execution of the moves. Most of the gymnasts in the nationals were experienced and to win gold medal in such a competition will add to her confidence. She is mentally very strong and once her body recovers, we will spend time to improve her performance in other events too.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App