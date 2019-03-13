Narendra Modi appeals to Tendulkar, Kohli, MS Dhoni, PV Sindhu, Saina, Sushil Kumar to encourage high voter turnout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged members from different categories and fields to encourage people to come out and vote during the Lok Sabha Elections which are scheduled to begin in under a month. He called upon cricketers MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag; shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth; wrestlers Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, Geeta Phogat, Vinesh Phogat, Babita Phogat, Ritu Phogat and athlete Neeraj Chopra to encourage youth to vote in the elections.

Advertising

In a series of tweets, Modi wrote, “Dear @msdhoni, @imVkohli and @ImRo45, You are always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field but this time, do inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections. When this happens, democracy will be the winner!”.

Addressing another tweet to former cricketers Tendulkar, Sehwag and Kumble he wrote, “Dear @anilkumble1074, @VVSLaxman281 and @virendersehwag – your heroic deeds on the cricket pitch have inspired millions. Come, it is time to inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers.”

Dear @msdhoni, @imVkohli and @ImRo45,

You are always setting outstanding records on the cricketing field but this time, do inspire the 130 crore people of India to set a new record of high voter turnout in the upcoming elections.

When this happens, democracy will be the winner! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 13 March 2019

Dear @anilkumble1074, @VVSLaxman281 and @virendersehwag – your heroic deeds on the cricket pitch have inspired millions. Come, it is time to inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 13 March 2019

Modi used badminton terms to address a tweet to Sindhu, Saina and Srikanth. “Dear @srikidambi, @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina, The core of badminton is the court and the core of democracy is the vote. Just like you smash records, do also inspire a record-breaking voter turnout. I request you to increase voter awareness & motivate youth to vote in large numbers.”

Dear @srikidambi, @Pvsindhu1 & @NSaina, The core of badminton is the court and the core of democracy is the vote. Just like you smash records, do also inspire a record-breaking voter turnout. I request you to increase voter awareness & motivate youth to vote in large numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 13 March 2019

Modi, contesting for a second term, also tweeted, “India is proud of @Neeraj_chopra1, @DuttYogi and @WrestlerSushil. However, they made India win because they participated. I request Neeraj, Yogeshwar and Sushil to encourage people to participate in the elections and vote so that India wins here too! The prolific Phogat sisters, @geeta_phogat, @BabitaPhogat, @PhogatRitu and @Phogat_Vinesh manifest the best of Indian sporting talent. We’ve seen you in the wrestling world. I urge you all to support the movement to ensure greater voter participation in the ‘Chunavi Dangal.'”

India is proud of @Neeraj_chopra1, @DuttYogi and @WrestlerSushil.

However, they made India win because they participated. I request Neeraj, Yogeshwar and Sushil to encourage people to participate in the elections and vote so that India wins here too! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 13 March 2019

The prolific Phogat sisters, @geeta_phogat, @BabitaPhogat, @PhogatRitu and @Phogat_Vinesh manifest the best of Indian sporting talent. We’ve seen you in the wrestling world. I urge you all to support the movement to ensure greater voter participation in the ‘Chunavi Dangal.’ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 13 March 2019 Advertising

In a tweet address to legends Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman and Tendulkar, he wrote, “When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note! I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections.

A vote is a great way to make the people’s voice heard.”

When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note! I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make the people’s voice heard. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 13 March 2019

Modi tweeted, “My fellow Indians, Urging you all to strengthen voter awareness efforts across India. Let us all ensure maximum number of Indians come out to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.”