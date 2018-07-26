Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Mixed martial arts star McGregor pleads guilty to role in NYC melee

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor pleaded guilty on Thursday in Brooklyn as part of a deal with prosecutors to resolve charges over an April melee at the Barclays Center arena. McGregor, who remained stone-faced throughout the court proceeding, will avoid prison as a result of his agreement. The 30-year-old brash Irish star was charged […]

By: Reuters | Published: July 26, 2018 7:59:23 pm
UFC star Conor McGregor Conor McGregor surrendered to the New York police. (Source: Reuters file)
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor pleaded guilty on Thursday in Brooklyn as part of a deal with prosecutors to resolve charges over an April melee at the Barclays Center arena.

McGregor, who remained stone-faced throughout the court proceeding, will avoid prison as a result of his agreement.

The 30-year-old brash Irish star was charged with assault, criminal mischief and other crimes for his role in the brawl.

Video footage, which went viral, appeared to show McGregor and his entourage in an underground parking area smashing windows on a bus filled with Ultimate Fighting Championship fighters who were at the arena to publicize an upcoming UFC event. Cian Cowley, another Irish fighter charged in the incident, also pleaded guilty on Thursday.

The UFC, the sport’s premier organizing body, said one fighter was hit by a dolly thrown through a window, while another suffered a cut to his eye after the glass shattered.

At the time of the melee, McGregor was angry that the UFC had stripped him of the lightweight title, according to profanity-laced messages he posted on Twitter.

The UFC took away the title after McGregor decided not to defend it in favor of taking a highly lucrative boxing match against the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather’s pay-per-view victory garnered more than $600 million in revenues, making it the second-biggest bout of all time.

