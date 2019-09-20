Missing podium, breaking barrier: 200 kg monkey off her back as Mirabai finishes 4th at Worlds

Last year, at the weightlifters camp in Shilaroo, before a lower-back injury knackered her, Mirabai Chanu was in buoyant mood. For, she was consistently breaching the 200kg barrier, an ambition that has been burning in her for nearly a decade, and a yardstick that’s the bare minimum for her to be considered among the elite of lifters in the 49kg category.

Even in warm-up lifts, she was heaving 200-plus bells without much effort, her movements fluent and graceful. “It’s coming off smoothly, without any jerks. Every time I am about to lift, I get positive vibes. It has become a routine, and now, it’s a matter of repeating this in big tournaments,” she said, smiling beatifically.

Only that the moment she has been longing for so long eluded her for nearly 16 months—until this Thursday when she lifted 201kg for a fourth-place finish at the World Championship in Pattaya. The debilitating back injury and the ambiguity over her future had shoved her career into an uncertain phase. She was not depressed or desperate, but somewhere deep in her, she was getting progressively restless. More than the physical pain, it was mental agony that was crushing. “Now I have to start it all over again, go back to 190-odd kg and then gradually increase it. It’s quite irritating,” she said during her lengthy rehab.

Back injuries are the worst nightmares for a weightlifter, just like a shoulder injury is for a fast bowler or an ACL for a footballer. The national coach Vijay Sharma himself had seen his career impaired by a back injury. But Sharma told his ward to be patient, and after several months without lifting any weight, though she often dreamt of herself in the middle of a mat, beside the clunky bars, she gradually worked herself back to her optimal best. “Missing the Asian Games was obviously was a heartbreak, but I told her she has bigger dreams to pursue, and the setbacks are part and parcel of every athlete’s life. There was no time to waste thinking about injuries of the past, the Olympics is just two years away,” he recollected.

199 at Asian meet

The sprightliness returned, and she marked her personal best of 199kg at the Asian Championship in Ningbo. Creditable as the effort was, she wasn’t satisfied, though the self-belief never deserted her. By this time, breaking the 200kg-barrier has become an obsession so much so that everyone in her circle just prayed she broke it at the earliest so that the burden is off her shoulders. After the Asian Championship performance, she promised the coach that she would nail it in the next international event, which was the World Championship in Pattaya, and she kept the promise.

But more than anyone else she’s aware that breaking into the 200kg category is not the limit of her dream but rather the beginning of a new one. There was no better putting in perspective of her accomplishment than that a medal still eluded her. She was the reigning world championship (albeit in 48kg), but three others finished with a better margin, and the first two with landslide margins. Though only one of gold medallist Jiang Huihua and silver-winner Hou Zhihui will feature at the Olympics—as every country has a single quota, which means one of the Chinese would miss out—she cannot discount the rapid strides they’d made in the last couple of years. Huiha’s previous best was 206kg, but here she managed 212; Zhihui is a world-record holder and consistently lifts 210 and thereabouts. The third-placed Ri Song-gum of North Korea has massively improved. Until the stroke of this year, she languished in the early 190s, before she lifted 199kg at the Asian Games to claim gold. Her maiden 200kg-effort fetched her silver at the Asian Championship. Here, she lifted her personal best of 204kg, demonstrating the breakneck pace at which she’s bettering.

If it was the 48kg category—it was upgraded to 49kg the year before—a 200kg lift would have sufficed for a gold medal. In Rio, gold medallist Sopita Tanasan just about managed 200kg, while the silver and bronze were earned at 192 and 188. But the lifters, ever since, had leapt an evolutionary leap of sorts.

Hence, there’s more sweat to be shed before Mirabai can nurture her Olympic-medal dreams in Tokyo. For that, she has to considerably improve her numbers in snatch, the aspect of the sport where she has lagged. Among the four, she had the worst—87. Huihua and Zhihui were locked on 94 while Song-gum pushed to 89. But unlike in clean and jerk the progression is more incremental, as she has to lift the barbell over her head in a continuous motion. “We have identified the snatch as one of her grey areas and have been working on it. But sometimes, it takes several months to improve your lift by one kg,” Vijay Sharma observed. It also puts your back under immense stress. But now that the 200kg-burden is off her shoulders, and the injury has completely healed, she could dare to dream. The buoyancy too is back.