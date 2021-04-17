Mirabai Chanu creates new world record in Clean and Jerk, wins bronze at Asian Championships

Mirabai Chanu created a new world record in Clean and Jerk and breached the 200-mark in an international competition for the first time on way to winning the bronze medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships at Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday.

Mirabai lifted a total of 205 kg (Snatch: 86 kg + Clean and Jerk: 119 kg), improving her personal best of 203 kg. She created a new world record in Clean and Jerk with a lift of 119 kg, bettering the previous world record of 118 kg in the women’s 49-kg category.

This was the first time Mirabai Chanu crossed the 200kg-mark in an international competition. She had breached the 200kg-mark for the first time at the national championships in February last year before the sport was brought to a halt due to the Covid pandemic.

Congrats @mirabai_chanu for your new world record in clean and jerk 119kg first indian women weightlifter creat history #mirabaichanuworldrecord — sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) April 17, 2021

Mirabai Chanu, 2017 world champion in the 48kg and a Commonwealth Games gold and silver-medallist, now competes in the 49kg category, a Tokyo 2020 event.

By taking part in the Asian meet, Mirabai also virtually sealed her sport for the Tokyo Olympics. She completed the criteria of participating in six eligible events in a period starting November 1, 2018.

