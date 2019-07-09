Toggle Menu
Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championshiphttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/mirabai-chanu-wins-gold-at-commonwealth-senior-weightlifting-championship/

Mirabai Chanu wins gold at Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championship

The Indian contingent won 13 medals that included eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals in senior, junior and youth categories.

mirabai chanu gold medal, mirabai chanu gold, mirabai chanu wins gold at world weightlifting championship, mirabai chanu wins gold with record world lift, commonwealth weightlifting championship, 2020 olympics
Mirabai lifted a total of 191kg (84kg + 107 kg) in the senior women’s 49 kg event to win the gold medal. (File Photo)

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu led the Indian medal rush by notching up a gold on the opening day of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship here on Tuesday.

The Indian contingent won 13 medals that included eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals in senior, junior and youth categories.
Mirabai lifted a total of 191kg (84kg + 107 kg) in the senior women’s 49 kg event to win the gold medal in the Olympic qualifying event, the points from which will come in handy for the final rankings of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Mirabai last took part at the Asian Championship in Ningbo, China in April where she lifted 199kg (86kg+113kg) to miss out on a medal by a whisker.

The qualification process for the 2020 Olympics is based on the performances of the weightlifters in six events over a period of 18 months out of which the four best results logged by a lifter will be considered.

Advertising

Jhilli Dalabehra also clinched the first place on the podium with a lift of 154kg (70kg+94kg) in the senior women’s 45 kg event which is not an Olympic weight category.

In the senior women’s 55kg, Soroikhaibam Bindyarani Devi and Matsa Santoshi won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Bindyarani lifted 78 kg in snatch to bag the silver medal. Her effort of 105 kg fetched her a gold medal in clean and jerk as well as the overall gold.

Santoshi stood first in snatch with a lift of 80kg but could only manage 102kg in clean and jerk taking her total to 182kg.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

In the senior men’s 55kg category, Rishikanta Singh grabbed the gold with a total lift of 235kg (105kg+130kg).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Hima Das wins second international gold in a week
2 Jagshaanbir at Golden State Preps: 6’11” teenager from Jalandhar takes first steps towards NCAA-NBA at California academy
3 Chris Froome out of hospital after horror crash