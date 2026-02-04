Mirabai Chanu’s snatch improvement signals Asian Games medal push

India's star weightlifter equalled her personal best of 205kg at the Nationals, with technical tweaks helping her lift 89kg in snatch—a one-kilogram improvement that has boosted confidence ahead of a challenging 2026 season

Written by: Pritish Raj
5 min readUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 11:25 PM IST
Mirabai ChanuIndia's only elite weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu, made one such improvement when she lifted 89kg in the women's 48kg category at the Weightlifting Nationals and equalled her personal best with a total lift of 205kg. (Express Photo | Pritish Raj)
Make us preferred source on Google

In elite sports, improvements after hitting peak performance are very gradual and slow. Sometimes, it can take almost half a decade to improve by as little as one kilogram in weightlifting.

India’s only elite weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu, made one such improvement when she lifted 89kg in the women’s 48kg category at the Weightlifting Nationals and equalled her personal best with a total lift of 205kg.

“I am delighted. This performance has boosted my confidence. Earlier I was competing in 49kg, so to be able to achieve this result in 48kg is great. I hope in the next competition I cross 90kg. Today I also tried, but since I haven’t had proper training, I wasn’t able to do it,” Chanu told The Indian Express after her record-breaking performance. “I have never lifted 90kg before. I lift around 88kg in training. My training is going well,” she added.

Her previous best in the snatch category came in 2020 when she lifted 88kg at the Nationals, but that was in the 49kg category.

On Wednesday, Chanu created three national records in the 48kg category: 89kg in snatch, 116kg in clean and jerk, and 205kg overall. She matched her 49kg category best mark, which came at the 2021 Asian Championships.

Technical tweaks helped

While Chanu has always had a strong clean and jerk, she was stuck at 88kg in the snatch for the longest time. But a tweak in her technique after the Paris Olympics has helped Chanu make this one-kilogram improvement.

“There was a slight technical tweak for her in the snatch. Now, she is lifting the barbell with more speed and holding it closer to her body. The technique has inspired confidence, and now we are thinking of going beyond the 90kg mark,” Chanu’s coach Vijay Sharma said.

Mirabai Chanu India’s only elite weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu, made one such improvement when she lifted 89kg in the women’s 48kg category at the Weightlifting Nationals and equalled her personal best with a total lift of 205kg. (Express Photo | Pritish Raj)

Chanu attempted a lift at 91kg but failed. However, she believes that if this routine continues, she will do better at the Asian Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | How Mirabai Chanu, weighing 48kg, lifted iron twice her weight, 115kg, for a third World Championships medal: ‘One of my best performances’

The performance at the nationals also boosted Chanu’s confidence. “The move to attempt my personal bests was to boost my confidence and also to assess whether the technique and training are working or not,” Chanu said.

Since the technical change, Chanu has been lifting more smoothly in practice, which has further inspired confidence to go for higher weights. She started her lifts in the snatch category with 86kg, which was not the case before. “Earlier, we used to start the snatch at 83 or 84kg, but today we started at 86kg. With this technique and more practice, I am confident that her second lift in the upcoming competitions will be above 90kg,” coach Vijay explained.

Adjusting to different categories

2026 is going to be a rollercoaster ride for Chanu, who will be competing in the Asian Championships at home, the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.
But the catch here is that Chanu will have to make slight adjustments in her weight. She will be competing in the 48kg category at the Commonwealth Games and, fifty days later, in the 49kg category at the Asiads.

“If I have to be honest, it is going to be tough for her. She is not getting any younger. It is going to be difficult, but we will manage it,” said Vijay. “The only thing is that our main competitors will be preparing at a different weight, as they only have to compete at the Asian Games. But we will have to train in the lower weight category first and then move up to the higher category after the CWG.”

Story continues below this ad

With the Olympics still far away, the athlete-coach duo is focusing on the only missing medal from Chanu’s cabinet: the Asian Games. “My only focus is on the Asian Games. The Olympics are far away, and we will look at that afterward, but right now the whole focus is on securing an Asian Games medal,” Chanu said.

For the 2028 LA Olympics, Chanu will have to make another jump in weight category, as the International Weightlifting Federation has scrapped the 48kg and 49kg categories from the Olympic programme. Chanu will compete in the 53kg category after the Asian Games. “We will start preparing for the 53kg category from the day after the Asian Games. I have said this before—Chanu will do well in the 53kg category. We will start by developing more muscle mass, which will help her lift the weights required for the 53kg category,” said Vijay.

While this is only the first tournament of the season for Chanu in what promises to be a long season, the improvements paint a rosy picture for her Asian Games medal push—a medal that would complete her career.

Pritish Raj
Pritish Raj
twitter

Pritish Raj works with sports team at The Indian Express' and is based out of New Delhi. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Quick Comment: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Women's Premier League: Friends turn rivals for an evening as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues aim to come out on top in final
Women's Premier League final

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
PM Modi's Lok Sabha address that wasn't: How dramatic scenes unfolded
Lok Sabha proceedings
Anand Teltumbde book talk dropped from Kala Ghoda Festival after backlash
Anand Teltumbde said the decision was difficult to understand as his book, The Cell and the Soul: A Prison Memoir, had already been published and discussed at public forums (Express file photo)
Vivek Oberoi seeks Personality Rights: What it means and why Bollywood celebrities are heading to court
Vivek Oberoi
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
American tourist Indians are lazy
'Everyone is just watching': Watch the viral moment a man risks his life to save cattle from an oncoming train in thick fog
man saves cows railway crossing
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup Warm up Match
IND vs SA Live Cricket Score
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Union budget,
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
US Iran
Ashmit Patel reflects on 12-month recovery journey following an injury while playing cricket: 'I never forget that fall last January'
Ashmit Patel
Can India find its ‘edge’ in edge AI? Experts weigh strategy to compete in global AI race
Edge AI pre-summit event
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News