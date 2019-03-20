Mirabai Chanu, relieved and refreshed

One day in late September last year, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clutched her back and felt no pain. Just as she had suddenly felt a stiffness in her back last May, the pain was gone. Just like that, without any summons, though it had dragged her through considerable physical and mental anguish.

Subsequent to the unabating pain, she had to skip the Asian Games in Jakarta last year, where she was expected to break India’s lengthy medal-drought in her discipline, and undergo rehab in Mumbai.

But it was just part of her pain. Bizarrely, specialists couldn’t diagnose what exactly caused it and how it healed. Whatever, a relieved Mirabai returned to the national camp at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala by the end of September.

In February, she made a comeback after a nine-month injury-layoff. She won the gold in the 49-kilogram category at the EGAT Cup in Thailand. The tournament was the first of the six lined up for Indian weightlifters to gain quota places for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She lifted a total of 192 kilograms but more than the weight, competing without feeling a twitch in the back gave Mirabai immense confidence.

During her time on the sidelines, Mirabai would watch training vireos. By studying the recording, Mirabai would do a revision of her technique. As she could not train, so this was the second-best option. And she is, by nature, an incredibly studious athlete, someone who pores over her footage to find technical errors herself.

The pain started out of the blue in May when the Indian team was at a high-altitude camp in Shilaru, the base camp of the weightlifters. “I was worried if I would be able to do well after I recovered from the injury or be able to win a medal. There were lot of questions in my mind as to why the injury had happened. The physios and the doctors I met could not figure out why I had the back pain. But I felt a lot of pain in my lower back. I could not lift at all. Pain was increasing even after treatment, I wondered if I could lift again. Winning the gold at the EGAT Cup gave me a lot of confidence. All the coaches and players say after an injury it is difficult to recover so it is good to be pain-free and able to lift,” she said.

Jolt before Jakarta

After winning the gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Mirabai had to skip the Asian Games owing to the injury. “Commonwealth Games medal was there for the taking, but the Asian Games is where the top lifters are and the competition is tougher. The Asian Games was a big target, but unfortunately I could not go.”

In a month’s time she will get an opportunity to test herself at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo China, a qualification event for the Tokyo Games. The weight classes were rejigged last year—Mirabai has moved up from 48 kg to 49, the category in which she won gold at the EGAT Cup. Chief national coach Vijay Sharma says the one kilogram increase is both a boon and a challenge.

“An additional one kilogram of muscle is good because it means she will be stronger, can lift more weight and will be less prone to injury. At the same time, in international competition we are seeing lifters in this category doing between 116 and 120 kilograms in the clean and jerk, up from about 110-112 kg. So the competition will be much tougher and she will have to lift much more,” Sharma said.

When she set the Commonwealth record in the 48 kg class in Gold Coast last year, Mirabai had topped at 110kg in the clean and jerk and 86 in the snatch for a total of 196, a performance that conformed to Olympics standards.

“Competitors from the 53kg category may also come down to the 49. I know I will have to lift upwards of 200 kg. I have been able to do about 199 in training so I am confidence that over the next few months I will be able to lift much more,” Mirabai said.

Training rejig

Coach Sharma, who keeps a close eye on Mirabai’s progress during training, believes, she will only get stronger now as she has shown the mental fortitude to overcome the injury. “Mentally, she is very tough and physically she is strong. Yes, there were times when she was worried if she would be able to return to her best. But once the pain disappeared she has been making good progress. She is focused,” Sharma said.

Mirabai stays off social media (her Instagram account is handled by her agent) and does not browse the internet on her phone, which is used only to make calls home. Her only screen addiction is watching vireos of her training session in which coach Sharma makes corrections in her technique as she preps for the Asian Championships.