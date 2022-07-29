scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

With snatch improvement on her mind, Mirabai Chanu is the odds-on favourite for gold at CWG 2022

The Indian weightlifter's recent results are a class apart from her competitors in the 49kg category in Birmingham, but she will be looking to further refine her silver medal performance from Tokyo.

Written by Namit Kumar |
Updated: July 29, 2022 9:05:33 pm
Mirabai Chanu. (File)

The heaviest weight on Mirabai Chanu’s shoulders on Saturday is going to be the weight of expectations. With a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year – India’s best weightlifting feat at the event – it would not be immodest to say that her Commonwealth Games task is almost a foregone conclusion.

With the top lifters from China and Korea missing, Chanu is undoubtedly the favourite to leave Birmingham with the 49kg gold around her neck. Her 203kg combined lift in Tokyo qualified her for the event, and is 35kg better than the next best qualifier – Stella Peter Kingsley of Nigeria – who lifted 168kg at the world championships last year.

The other lifters in the fray could be Mauritius’ Roilya Ranaivosoa and Papua New Guinea’s Loa Dika Toua, who lifted 164kg and 167kg at Tokyo respectively to make the cut. Both of them have personal bests of 180kg, but have been nowhere near Chanu’s personal best of 205kg, which she lifted at the Asian Championships in Tashkent last year.

The Indian is well aware of the expectations but as anticipation of her success in Birmingham builds, she is sticking to the tried and tested lines. “I know what the fans want. I will try my best to do well in the CWG. After Tokyo, I have been focusing mainly on my technique and right now I can only assure you that everything is fine with my training and technique. I have done a lot of work on that,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...Premium
UPSC Key-July 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffi...
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortablePremium
Why Olena Zelenska’s Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...

However, her preparation has been a bit disturbed this year. The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) wanted Chanu to increase her body weight to take part in the 55kg category to ensure more medals for India, with Jhilli Dalabehera taking her place in the 49kg class. But after a new rule stating only the best lifter in a category will qualify for an event at the Games, despite making the 55kg cut at the Singapore International, the move was shelved.


Despite the distractions, given her pedigree and previous results, there are few doubts over her status as the favourite on Saturday.

Explained

Will Chanu lift 90kg in snatch?

While she is likely to blow the competition out of the water at the Games on Saturday, there is still some progress to be made for Chanu.
Weightlifting is made up of two rounds – the snatch, in which the lifter raises the barbell directly over their head, and clean and jerk, in which the lifter must first bring it up to their chest before lifting it over their head.
The 28-year-old’s best performances have come through her domination of the clean and jerk, in which her 119 kg lift in Tashkent is the world record, but she has lagged behind the world’s best in snatch. She was 8kg behind China’s Hou Zhihui at the Olympics last year, with 7kg coming from Hou’s advantage in the snatch section.
Chanu has gone on record to say she is looking to improve her snatch lifts, and has been working with American physiotherapist Dr Aaron Horschig to be able to curb any physical limitations stopping her from doing better. Her personal best is 88kg and the aim for the CWG is 90kg – an improvement which could ensure more podium finishes at top international events.

Mirabai Chanu will take part in the Women’s 49kg weightlifting event on Saturday, 30th July, at 8PM IST. 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

2

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

3

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

4

Expunge Nirmala Sitharaman's and Piyush Goyal's remarks on Sonia: Congress to Rajya Sabha chair

5

Explained: Why an aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Featured Stories

Covid despair -- and hope
Covid despair -- and hope
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Young and waiting: India's public examination and recruitment system is f...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she c...
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee
'Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet expansi...
'Thanda karke khao’: Why BJP is unfazed about Maharashtra Cabinet expansi...
1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals

1st T20I: Rohit hits fifty as IND look to accelerate
LIVE UPDATES

1st T20I: Rohit hits fifty as IND look to accelerate

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat
Noida

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their flat

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’

Premium
Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Uddhav's nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why
Explained

Shakira could face over 8 years in prison; here's why

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
A Holy Conspiracy review

Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to
Opinion

RBI and the rupee: To break a free fall or not to

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable
Opinion

Why Ukraine Prez, First Lady's Vogue photoshoot makes us uncomfortable

Premium
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 29: Latest News