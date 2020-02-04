Follow Us:
Mirabai Chanu betters her own national record, lifts 203kg to win gold in Nationals

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published: February 4, 2020 4:44:34 pm
Former world champion, Mirabai Chanu, Mirabai record, Mirabai new record, National Weightlifting Championship, Mirabai world ranking, Sports, sports news Mirabai’s previous best of 201kg had come at the World Championship in Thailand in September last year, where she had finished fourth. (File photo)

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday bettered her own national record by two-kilogram as she lifted a total of 203kg to win the 49kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships here.

The 25-year-old Manipuri lifted 88 kg in snatch in her second attempt and 115 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203 kg.

Tuesday’s effort has put her in fourth place in world rankings behind Chinese Jiang Huihua (212kg) and Hou Zhihui (211kg) and Korean Ri Song Gum (209kg).

Mirabai’s previous best of 201kg had come at the World Championship in Thailand in September last year, where she had finished fourth.

