Milkha Singh tests positive for Covid-19, in home isolation

Flying Sikh Milkha Singh has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under isolation at his Sector- 8 home in Chandigarh. The former Commonwealth Games champion and 1960 Rome Olympian tested positive after one of his staff members tested positive earlier this week and the Singh family underwent Covid-19 tests on Wednesday. None of the family members including Singh’s wife and former Indian volleyball captain Nirmal Kaur, daughter-in-law Kudrat and grand son Harjai Milkha Singh has tested positive.

“One of our cooks had fever earlier this week and when he told us, all of us decided to get tested on Wednesday. Unfortunately, my husband Milkha Singh has tested positive for Covid-19. He was asymptomatic till last evening and had slight fever last night. He is in isolation at home and the fever has subsided now,” said Nirmal Kaur, Milkha Singh’s wife while speaking with The Indian Express.

While Singh, 91, has been a regular at the Chandigarh Golf Club, the former athlete has been staying indoors for the last 2-3 months. His son and International golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is currently in Dubai, where he had gone to compete in a tournament, and will be arriving to India later this week. Singh was supposed to attend the opening up of the Covid Care Mini Centre at Sector 43 Sports Complex inaugurated by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Thursday.

“He was invited for the inauguration and he was to attend the event today. he had been following all the precautions including double mask. Right now, we are in touch with the doctors at PGI and they have prescribed him antibiotics. The United Sikhs NGO has also sent an Oxygen concentrator in case he needs it and by god’s will and prayer of his fans, Sardar ji will recover from this. Jeev is in Dubai and will be back to India later this week. His wife Kudrat has been taking care of all of us and the whole family is following all the precautions,” added Kaur.