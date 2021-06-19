LIVE Updates: Milkha Singh passes away, country pays tribute to the legend

Milkha Singh death reactions Live Updates: Indian sprint legend Milkha Singh, 91, succumbed to post covid-19 complications Friday night after a month-long battle with the virus.
Five days ago, Milkha’s wife, Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, had lost her battle with the virus at the same Mohali hospital where the legendary runner breathed his last. Milkha is survived by 14-time international winner and golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh, daughters Mona Singh, Sonia Singh and Aleeza Grover — and a legacy that is part of India’s sporting lore.
Milkha, the Flying Sikh, had tested positive for the virus on May 20 and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on May 24. He had been discharged on May 30 before he was admitted to the Covid ward at the Nehru Hospital Extension at PGIMER on June 3 due to dipping oxygen levels. The former Indian athlete had tested negative on Thursday earlier this week and was shifted to the medical ICU.
His condition deteriorated Friday evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with Covid-19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took to Twitter to express his condolences over Singh’s demise, described Milkha as a “colossal sportsperson who captured the nation’s imagination”. “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away,” he tweeted.
Several other politicians and sportspersons also paid glowing tributes to the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion and 1960 Rome Olympian.
Olympic bound star javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra tweeted "We lost a Gem. He will always remain as an inspiration for every Indian. May his soul Rest in peace."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the Flying Sikh this morning.
"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," he said in another tweet.
“Dad just passed away,” Singh’s son Jeev Milkha Singh told The Indian Express.
