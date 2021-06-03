Milkha Singh admitted to PGIMER with dipping oxygen level

Four days after Flying Sikh Milkha Singh was discharged from a Mohali hospital after contracting Covid-19 last month, the former Commonwealth Games champion and 1960 Rome Olympian was admitted to Nehru Hospital Extension at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Thursday.

While the 91-year-old athletics legend stayed in the Mohali hospital for six days before getting discharged, Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur is still in the ICU at the Mohali hospital with fluctuating oxygen requirement.

“Yes, my father has been admitted in the PGIMER today,” Singh’s son and 14-time international winner Jeev Milkha Singh confirmed to The Indian Express on Thursday evening.

Singh, who had contracted the Covid-19 virus on May 19 last month after one of the cooks at their Sector 8 home tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted in a Mohali hospital on May 24 after suffering from diarrhea and dehydration apart from less oxygen saturation level.

READ | Milkha Singh discharged from hospital in stable condition

Singh was in isolation and on oxygen support at his home after his discharge from the Mohali hospital on Sunday last week before he was admitted to PGIMER on Thursday afternoon with dipping levels of oxygen.

“Milkha Singh has been admitted to the Nehru Hospital Extension at PGIMER at 3.35 pm today after dipping levels of oxygen. He is being observed by a team of doctors,” said a PGIMER official.

Thursday’s medical bulletin update on Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh: Mrs Milkha Singh continues to be in the ICU with fluctuating oxygen requirement. @IndianExpress @IExpressSports @iepunjab — Nitin Sharma (@Nitinsharma631) June 3, 2021

While Singh was earlier admitted in ICU at the Mohali hospital, he was later shifted to a normal room with his wife Nirmal Kaur, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Kaur was shifted to the ICU of the Mohali hospital on May 26 due to Covid pneumonia. Singh’s daughter Dr Mona Singh, who works in Covid ward in Metropolitan hospital in New York, came to India last week and is coordinating with the doctors at the hospitals.

While Kaur, a former Indian volleyball captain was admitted on increased oxygen support in ICU last week, her condition was stable and she remains in the ICU. “Mrs Milkha Singh continues to be in ICU with fluctuating oxygen requirement,” read the medical bulletin on Nirmal Kaur on Thursday.

I’m sorry to hear that Milkha Singh Sir is struggling with COVID19. I’m praying for his speedy recovery! ♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2V0vLwFhTa — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) May 30, 2021

“While my father remains on Oxygen support at our home, my mother is in ICU at Mohali hospital. It’s been a tough time for the family and we are hopeful that both my parents will pull through this,” Jeev had told The Indian Express on Tuesday.