Military World Games: Boxer Deepak wins silver, tennis player N Sriram Balaji claims bronze

Indian pugilist Deepak won a silver medal while tennis player N Sriram Balaji claimed a bronze medal in their respective events at the ongoing seventh Military World Games in Wuhan, China on Saturday.

Deepak had to settle for the silver in the men’s light flyweight (46-49kg) category after losing 0-5 to gold medallist Zhussupov Temirtas of Kazakhstan in the final.

Balaji then added to India’s tally by outclassing Uzbekistan’s Fomin Sergey 6-2 6-3 in the men’s singles bronze medal contest that lasted one hour 19 minutes.

However, there was no luck for middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson as he finished fifth in the men’s 1500m final with a timing of 3:49.34s.

The gold, silver, and bronze in this event went to Poland’s Rozmys Michal (3:46.33s), Morocco’s Ouladha Hicham (3:46.44s) and Lewandowski Marcin of Poland (3:46.61s) respectively.

India also missed a medal in the men’s 4x400m final after the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed Puthanpurakk, Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Jabir Madari Palliyalil and Muhammed Anas Yahiya finished fourth with a timing of 3:06.81s.