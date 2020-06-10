Watch: Mike Tyson teaches ex-UFC star his iconic uppercut in new training footage

Mike Tyson’s uppercut was one of the most devasting moves in history. (Source: Twitter/screenshot) Mike Tyson’s uppercut was one of the most devasting moves in history. (Source: Twitter/screenshot)

Mike Tyson’s ferocious uppercut made him one of the most feared fighters of all time. While currently, age may not be on his side but the 53-year-old certainly looks in the best physical shape he has been in for many years ahead of his much-anticipated return.

Over the last few months, several clips of Tyson have emerged where the legendary boxer has shown speed and control without losing his impeccable technique and brute power.

The latest footage to emerge is Tyson teaching ex-UFC star Henry Cejudo how to replicate his iconic uppercut.

Cejudo also posted footage of his training session with the former ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ on his official Instagram page.

This time, Tyson offers his expert advice on a punch combination, with Cejudo performing the task admirably once again.

One of Tyson’s famous uppercut is where he almost lifted Jose Ribalta’s head from his shoulders with a devastating punch.

Years later, Ribalta recalled the fight and said: “I was just amazed at the speed that he had once I had encountered him in the boxing ring.

“I was amazed at his hand speed, his punching power was obviously great also, but I didn’t really think he hit as hard as people expected.”

