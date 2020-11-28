Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Live Streaming: The boxers at the weigh-in.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Live Streaming: Despite being in their fifties, legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will once again enter the ring in an eight-round exhibition match in Los Angeles.

After a delay of two months, Tyson and Jones Jr. will finally meet in the ring in what the California Athletic Commission has deemed “sparring” in hopes that neither fighter goes for the knockout. Despite a belt on the line and judges scoring, there will be no “official winner” in the contest.

The fight card also features undercards – Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter. The four-hour gig is the first event of a series of sporting events produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League.

When is the fight between Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr?

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will take place on Sunday, November 29.

What time is the fight between Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr?

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will start at 7:30 AM IST.

Where is the fight between Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr?

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Which channel will air the fight between Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr?

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the fight between Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr?

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will be available on a pay-per-view Los Angeles-based platform, Triller. On the other hand, tickets are also available in India on BookMyShow Online.

