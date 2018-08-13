Mike Tyson to visit India, will promote mixed martial arts event

Mike Tyson is the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles. (Source: Reuters) Mike Tyson is the youngest boxer to win the WBC, WBA and IBF heavyweight titles. (Source: Reuters)

Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson will be visiting India to promote an international mixed martial arts league.

The controversial American boxer will be in Mumbai on September 29 to promote Kumite 1 League, the first global team mixed martial arts league.

The league is supported by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

This marks the first time an MMA competition will be contested by teams representing their countries, with India going against UAE in the first 1 bout.

In another first in combat sports, the league will have live scoring.

Kumite 1 League founder Mohamedali Budhwani said, “I am thrilled to host world boxing legend, Mike Tyson in India for Kumite 1 League. For the first time in the history of MMA, we are launching a combat sports league in a team format.

“We believe there is a lot of potential for mixed martial arts to flourish as a mainstream sport in India. With the support from MMA federations across the globe, we will be going to the grassroots and scout for the best talent.”

Tyson said, “This is my first visit to India and I am happy to be associated with Kumite 1 League. When Mohammedali reached out to me for the first time and discussed his vision for the league, I was convinced that this is something that has great potential.

“I will be in India for the launch event and very excited to meet my fans in India.”

