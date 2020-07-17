Mike Tyson to fight great white shark in bizarre comeback

Mike Tyson to appear on ‘Tyson vs Jaws’ (Source: Discovery Channel) Mike Tyson to appear on ‘Tyson vs Jaws’ (Source: Discovery Channel)

Mike Tyson has been working hard for a comeback and according to a recent announcement, the former world heavyweight champion has signed up for Shark Week, a US TV special titled ‘Tyson vs Jaws’.

In what is expected to be a highly anticipated boxing comeback, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ will go one-on-one with a great white shark next month.

“With famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark. All in the name of research,” a Discovery Channel announcement read.

It also said Tyson ‘will combine the best of science and technology to capture the secret lives of sharks taking viewers where cameras have never been before.’ They added: “No sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode.”

This is not the first time Tyson will be seen with wild, exotic animals. Not only has he kept Bengal tigers in his mansion in the past, Tyson once tried to fight a male gorilla after a private zoo visit once when he was 20.

“I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old,” said Tyson. “I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd