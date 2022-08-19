Mike Tyson spotted in a wheelchair at Miami airport month after his expiry date coming soon remark

A month after boxing legend Mike Tyson in his podcast Hotboxin’ said that his ‘expiration date is coming really soon,’ the former heavyweight champion was spotted in a wheelchair at Miami airport.
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson’s health failing him and says his ‘expiration date may come really soon’
Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health amid problems with sciatica. pic.twitter.com/ITHHAwfJQK
— Zedbugs (@Zedbugs1) August 17, 2022
The 56-year-old had said: “We’re all going to die one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror and I see those little spots on my face, and I say, ‘Wow. My expiration date is coming close. Really soon.’”
Tyson, who retired in 2005 after going down against Kevin McBride, made a return to the ring in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020, which was ruled as a draw.
Tyson’s comments were part of a larger conversation on the podcast, with Tyson saying that money was worthless to him.
“Money don’t mean s**t to me,” Tyson said.
“I always tell people they think a lot of money is gonna make them happy. They never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have $500 billion dollars?
“The false sense of security. You don’t believe the banks can crash. You believe you’re invisible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security.”
Earlier this year, Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat, repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood.
Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1987 at age 20. During his career he had 50 wins, 44 of them by knockout.
In the 1990s Tyson served three years in prison after being convicted of rape. He has maintained his innocence in that case.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tyson was briefly barred from boxing after infamously biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight in 1997.
Janmashtami 2022: Prepare this special prasad recipe to sweeten the celebrations
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur
'Wanted to kill her!': Hairstylist Amit Thakur reacts to Janhvi Kapoor pulling her hair into an updo on 'Koffee With Karan'
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Bethune Row — Mirza Ghalib does not live here anymore
Bad Sisters: Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
We welcome investigation; my work can’t be stopped, says Sisodia as CBI searches his residence
‘A serious issue, will look into it’: Supreme Court on claim that Dolo firm gave freebies to docs
Japan’s bid to get young to drink more meets online backlash
While You Were Asleep: New Zealand A announce squad for India tour, Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek in Cincinnati and Pakistan clinch ODI series vs the Netherlands
The bloody uprising against the Taliban led by one of their own
Want to get more creative? Go for a walk
Arjun Kapoor believes says he’s ‘a bit underrated’ as an actor: ‘Craft is not given its due in mainstream cinema’
Vijay Varma on Darlings: I hate my character to the core, will never revisit the film
Bad Sisters review: Apple’s brilliant new black comedy is an endlessly bingeable treat, and one of the year’s best shows
Rajasthan reports 803 Covid cases, 3 deaths
India Top News Briefing Live, August 18: After inflation target breach, RBI committee to draft report for govt
Rajasthan’s misfortune to not have full-time home minister: BJP