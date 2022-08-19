scorecardresearch
Friday, August 19, 2022

Mike Tyson spotted in a wheelchair at Miami airport month after his expiry date coming soon remark

In his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,the former heavyweight champion had said that his 'expiration date is coming close. Really soon.’

former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami Airport. (Twitter/@Zedbugs1)

A month after boxing legend Mike Tyson in his podcast Hotboxin’ said that his ‘expiration date is coming really soon,’ the former heavyweight champion was spotted in a wheelchair at Miami airport.

The 56-year-old had said: “We’re all going to die one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror and I see those little spots on my face, and I say, ‘Wow. My expiration date is coming close. Really soon.’”

Tyson, who retired in 2005 after going down against Kevin McBride, made a return to the ring in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020, which was ruled as a draw.

Tyson’s comments were part of a larger conversation on the podcast, with Tyson saying that money was worthless to him.

“Money don’t mean s**t to me,” Tyson said.

“I always tell people they think a lot of money is gonna make them happy. They never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have $500 billion dollars?

“The false sense of security. You don’t believe the banks can crash. You believe you’re invisible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security.”

Earlier this year, Tyson was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat, repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history in 1987 at age 20. During his career he had 50 wins, 44 of them by knockout.

In the 1990s Tyson served three years in prison after being convicted of rape. He has maintained his innocence in that case.

Tyson was briefly barred from boxing after infamously biting off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight in 1997.

