Age is just a number: Mike Tyson shadow boxes at 53

Mike Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, took Twitter by storm after a video surfaced where he’s showing off his deft speed and movement at the age of 53.

Advertising

No fighter was feared more than Tyson. He was a force of nature, recording 44 KOs in 50 wins.

Hosting UFC stars at Tyson Ranch earlier this month, including Morocco’s Ottman Azaitar, the boxing legend gave a spontaneous demo to a fan, when asked about posture and movement.

His demonstration shocked the netizens as how even after not fighting for 15 years, the American has still got it.

Mike Tyson is still an absolute beast at 53! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/C5AaEPHEp4 — GiveMeSport Boxing (@GMSBoxing) October 15, 2019

After taking off his jacket, he ducked, turned on his heels twice and demonstrated his lightning-quick hand-speed before explaining his moves to the spectators.

Advertising

Tyson, still remains to this day, the youngest heavyweight champion of all-time after he dethroned Trevor Berbick in 1986 at the age of 20.

His record of registering 44 knockouts in 50 wins is lauded by the greats of all time, which even got him the nickname of “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

Meanwhile Tyson, also offered some advice to Irish MMA star Conor McGregor, who has been banned for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for assaulting a man at a pub in April.

“Conor has to look inside himself and say, ‘What happened? Why am I the way I am,” Tyson told the Ariel Helwani MMA Show.

Tyson then goes on to mention how he believes that sportspersons often find themselves in trouble due to the money attached with the job.

Talking about McGregor, who hasn’t fought ever since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, Tyson said, “We don’t know how to handle this stuff. We got millions of dollars. We never had this. Our families never had this. We’ve never been around this life.”

“All of a sudden you start fighting, doing something you love to do, and you do it easily and all of a sudden they give you a lot of money for doing it.”

“You give it away. You buy people gifts that don’t deserve gifts. You just don’t know what to do with it. You feel you don’t deserve it.”