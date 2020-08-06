At 54, Mike Tyson reveals remarkable transformation after electric muscle stimulation

Mike Tyson is leaving no stone unturned. (Source: Mike Tyson/instagram) Mike Tyson is leaving no stone unturned. (Source: Mike Tyson/instagram)

Mike Tyson will return to the ring on September 12 when he squares off against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has not fought since 2005. But laying all doubts to rest, he revealed his remarkable physique as he continues to train for a sensational boxing return.

With age not on their side, both the fighters are training hard and are expected to enter the fight with good conditioning. Tyson will have an uphill task on his hand against Roy Jones as the 4-division champion fought as recently as 2018.

Mike Tyson is undergoing electric muscle stimulation to help prepare for the Roy Jones Jr bout. He said: “I couldn’t do it without that, my joints would be all f***ed. Those pains came back and I said, ‘Wow, this is why I stopped boxing.’ Then I got this [machine].” [@Triller] pic.twitter.com/zo2nnkzkr4 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 1, 2020

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn’t boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.

Tyson had said then that he was considering a return to the ring for some exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd