Thursday, August 06, 2020
At 54, Mike Tyson reveals remarkable transformation after electric muscle stimulation

Mike Tyson's ability to throw his deadly punches will decide the outcome of the fight against Roy Jones Jr.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 6, 2020 3:31:45 pm
Mike Tyson is leaving no stone unturned. (Source: Mike Tyson/instagram)

Mike Tyson will return to the ring on September 12 when he squares off against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ has not fought since 2005. But laying all doubts to rest, he revealed his remarkable physique as he continues to train for a sensational boxing return.

With age not on their side, both the fighters are training hard and are expected to enter the fight with good conditioning. Tyson will have an uphill task on his hand against Roy Jones as the 4-division champion fought as recently as 2018.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn’t boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No slogan! September 12th…. #miketyson #boxing #usa @miketyson

A post shared by Rafael Cordeiro (@kingsmma_hb) on Aug 4, 2020 at 8:27am PDT

Tyson had said then that he was considering a return to the ring for some exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.

