Mike Tyson on boxing Conor McGregor: ‘I’d kick his a**’

Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor stepping into the same ring seems like an improbable event. But when the boxing legend appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Iron Mike seemed confident ahead of his return to the ring on September 12th, and told Fallon that he’d ‘kick Conor McGregor’s a**.’

Ever since Tyson announced his return since on social media the boxing world has been abuzz about his face off against former heavyweight champion Roy Jones Jr.

The pair are scheduled to meet in September and before that Tyson appeared on The Tonight Show on Monday night as a part of his promotion.

Fallon asked the former ‘Baddest man on the planet’ about how he’d get on in the ring with other ‘legends’ in the fight game and asked about a McGregor vs Tyson fight. In reply Tyson joked and said, “I’d kick his a**,”.

Tyson caught the attention of the boxing world in May this year when he posted a short video of a workout that showed he possesses plenty of the punching power and speed, which qualities had allowed him to become the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Meanwhile, Jones, 51, won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.

