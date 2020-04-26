Mike Tyson ‘hitting the mitts’ in training ahead of return to charity boxing

Mike Tyson has a record of 44 knockouts in 50 wins in his boxing career. (Source: Reuters) Mike Tyson has a record of 44 knockouts in 50 wins in his boxing career. (Source: Reuters)

Mike Tyson, who ruled the boxing world in the 1980s, has revealed on Saturday that he has started training ahead of a sensational comeback to boxing after a 15-year-long break.

The 53-year-old’s last professional fight was back in 2005 when he retired on his stool against Kevin McBride after a 20-year-long career in the ring, which saw him becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. And now, he is planning to return to compete in four-round charity bouts.

Speaking on an Instagram Live with rapper T.I., Tyson claimed that he has been in the best shape of his life. “I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week. That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts,” he said.

“I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.”

Mike Tyson’s record of 44 knockouts in 50 wins is lauded by the greats of all time, which even got him the nickname of “The Baddest Man on the Planet.” Now, he wants to put his prowess inside the squared circle to good use.

“Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherf****er like me,” he said.

Mike Tyson knocks down Trevor Berbick on November 22, 1986 to become the youngest heavyweight champion ever. (Source: AP Photo) Mike Tyson knocks down Trevor Berbick on November 22, 1986 to become the youngest heavyweight champion ever. (Source: AP Photo)

“I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps. Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.”

“I’m starting to put those combinations together. I’m in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the s*** out of me,” he added.

Earlierly, when the current heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua had insisted that “Iron Mike” would have come out on top against boxing legend Muhammad Ali, Tyson intervened and said, “Ali’s the greatest there’s ever been.”

The 53-year-old Tyson, still remains to this day, the youngest heavyweight champion of all-time after he dethroned Trevor Berbick in 1986 at the age of 20.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd