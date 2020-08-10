scorecardresearch
Monday, August 10, 2020
Rumble on the Reef: Mike Tyson fighting a shark is a must-see

Mike Tyson put a shark to sleep but admitted that he was scared to death.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 10, 2020 3:17:05 pm
Mike Tyson appeared on Discovery Channel’s Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef, where the former heavyweight boxing champion was “pitted” against sharks in a three-round format.

UFC President Dana White was also present as he set the stage in Bahamas, and it did not go unnoticed that Tyson—who famously bit Evander Holyfield’s ear in a boxing match—said “someone’s going to get bit” in a promotional video.

“I’m scared to death,” you can hear Tyson say in the first round where he took a cage dive with lemon sharks.

In round two, in an open ocean dive Tyson seemed at ease as he was seen pushing the sharks away whenever they got too close.

It all built toward the third round, which asked Tyson to seemingly put the shark to sleep with his bare hands. While tonic immobility, which causes a temporary state of inactivity in the shark, is not exactly a knockout in the ring, it was still quite the task.

The tension was all the more clear when he threw up before diving nearly 50 feet underwater without a cage, but he eventually pulled it off and prevailed against the shark.

Tyson is not the first notable athlete to go up against a shark as part of Shark Week, as Olympic legend Michael Phelps lost a virtual race to a great white shark in 2017.

