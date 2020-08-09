Before Mike Tyson fight, Roy Jones Jr. plans to insure his ears

Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield in an infamous fight in 1997. (Source: Reuters) Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield in an infamous fight in 1997. (Source: Reuters)

Before facing Mike Tyson in the exhibition bout on September 12, Roy Jones Jr is reportedly set to insure his ears. Jones Jr.’s Russian manager Zsolt Barna is anticipating a repeat of Tyson’s ill-tempered 1997 rematch against Evander Holyfield where the ‘baddest man on the planet’ bit Holyfield’s ears.

According to Russia Today, Barna in a statement said that it is necessary to insure against a “possible extraordinary case” of Tyson damaging 51-year-old Jones Jr.’s ears.

It was June 28, 1997, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas when Tyson infamously bit a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear and was disqualified.

In a high voltage fight, Holyfield dominated Tyson in the first two rounds. With a minute before the end of round two, Holyfield avoided a thunderous right hand from Tyson and head-butted his opponent. As a result, the area above Tyson’s right eye was busted open. Iron Mike later revealed that it was this reason why he behaved that way.

Despite the horrific incident, Tyson and Holyfield let bygones be bygones and spoke about the episode in numerous interviews. The pair have become so comfortable with the bizarre event they joked about it in a 2013 Foot Locker commercial.

51-year-old Tyson will make a much-anticipated return to the ring when he faces four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr.

The eight-round fight will be part of a three-hour pay per view event shown on Triller, which has also obtained streaming rights to a 10-part docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes, pre-fight footage leading up to the bout.

