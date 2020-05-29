Watch: Mike Tyson rekindles decade-old feud with Chris Jericho in AEW

In Frame: Legendary boxer Mike Tyson and former WWE superstar Chris Jericho. (Screengrab/AEW) In Frame: Legendary boxer Mike Tyson and former WWE superstar Chris Jericho. (Screengrab/AEW)

Was Mike Tyson’s comeback to the ring his appearance on All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) Dynamite show on Wednesday? The retired boxer who has been posting videos of him training, showed up in pro-wrestling instead with little clarity on when he will return to boxing.

After scaring off WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts at AEW pay-per-view event ‘Double or Nothing’, Tyson on Wednesday was part of a fresh storyline.

During the last segment of the Dyanmite show, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion faced off with former WWE superstar Chris Jericho – in a continuation of a ‘feud’ which began in 2010.

Watch what happened in 2010:

Tyson – backed by a crew of former UFC fighters – went up to the ring towards the end of the show to confront the former AEW world champion.

Both the superstars were involved in some trash talk, with Jericho demanding an apology for what happened ten years ago.

Tyson then tore off his t-shirt and shoved Jericho towards the rope, which eventually led to a massive brawl inside the ring.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd