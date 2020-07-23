scorecardresearch
Mike Tyson to make boxing comeback in September

Mike Tyson is returning to the boxing ring. He is set to fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match on September 12.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 23, 2020 11:00:59 pm
Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is making a comeback to the ring. Tyson will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition on September 12.

Tyson (50-6), 54, hasn’t fought since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005, fifteen years ago.

On his Legends Only League website, Tyson announced the bout against Jones, a 51-year-old fighter. “It’s just going to be amazing,” Tyson said.

Jones Jr. (66-9), 51, last fought in 2018.

Tyson caught the attention of the boxing world in May this year when he posted a short video of a workout that showed he possesses plenty of the punching power and speed, which qualities had allowed him to become the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

Tyson had said then that he was considering a return to the ring for some exhibition bouts to raise money for charity.

