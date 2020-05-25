Watch: Mike Tyson scares WWE Hall of Famer in AEW

Mike Tyson removes his T-shirt during AEW pay-per-view event ‘Double or Nothing’. (Screengrab/AEW) Mike Tyson removes his T-shirt during AEW pay-per-view event ‘Double or Nothing’. (Screengrab/AEW)

After teasing fans with the possibility of a return to the boxing ring by releasing a couple of videos during the lockdown, Mike Tyson showcased his fitness yet again on Sunday. The 53-year-old looked in top shape at the All Elite Wrestling’s pay-per-view event ‘Double or Nothing’, in which he made a guest appearance.

Tyson was present to handover the TNT Championship belt to the winner of the match between Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer. However, when WWE Hall of Famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts tried to interrupt the contest, it was the former undisputed World Heavyweight Champion who stopped him.

.@miketyson has seen enough!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/M26AzLAVFR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Rhodes eventually won the contest and became the first TNT AEW Champion.

This was not the first time Tyson has made an appearance in pro-wrestling. He has been part of the culture since the late 90s, when he was an official at WrestleMania.

.@MikeTyson has arrived and is ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt.

Who takes the win? Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/QQG0OvoCEb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Tyson has been hinting at making a boxing comeback and has released his training clips with legendary MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro. The video highlights the 53-year-old’s tenacity and agility, creating a major buzz on social media.

It had been speculated that Tyson is likely to make a comeback against old rival Evander Holyfield, but Tyson recently stated that alternative opponents are also in the running.

“Listen we’ve got so many guys that want to do this man,” Tyson told Lil Wayne on the rapper’s Young Money Radio show.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd