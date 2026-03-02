How sports have been impacted by US-Israel strikes on Iran & the resulting travel disruption

The ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran has disrupted travel in the entire world. From the Zimbabwe cricket team stranded in India after their T20 World Cup campaign to F1’s massive reroute, how the Middle East conflict has thrown global sports into logistics chaos.

The Zimbabwe cricket team that wrapped up their T20 World Cup campaign will not be able to leave Indian shores, and the International Cricket Council activated contingency plans to ensure the teams set to return, are kept safe in India. Potentially, England and West Indies will also need to fly over the Pacific once done, or fly north via circuitous routes. South Africa and New Zealand will be grappling with the issue too in coming days, as the Proteas tend to transit via Middle east.

England Test captain Ben Stokes, coaching the English Lions for a 50-day tournament in Abu Dhabi, where they were to play Pakistan Shaheens, was stranded too, while Jonny Bairstow on holiday in Dubai tweeted UK PM Keir Starmer, asking if they could be rescued.

F1 jamboree rerouted

March 8 hosts the Australian F1 Grand Prix, and the Mail reported that approximately 2,000 team and organisational staff of various teams, stopping over at Doha and Dubai would need to reroute after airport closures and flight cancellations. Many had opted for flights via Hong Kong and Singapore, whilst others are taking direct flights to Perth and Qantas, the Mail reported.

While no changes have been announced and the races were expected to “proceed as scheduled”, the Mail understood that F1 had backup plans ready to alter venues for Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April.

Tyre supplier Pirelli’s two-day wet tyre test in Bahrain, were “cancelled for security reasons following the evolving international situation”, as per a Pirelli release, and the crew currently I Manama, were awaiting return to Italy.

Medvedev stuck and lucid

Daniil Medvedev who won the Dubai Open after a walkover from his opponent on Sunday, posted that UAE airspace was gradually closed and reopening of airport postponed. He described, “As strange as it may sound, I’m very emotional on the court. In life probably, it would help me to be a bit more emotional at some moments, so for me, everything is kind of normal and let’s say, natural. I received a lot of messages from friends, acquaintances and everyone is worried, but in principle, I can say on my own behalf that everything is fine. It is not clear whether it will last long or not. Therefore, we are just waiting, let’s say, what will happen next in the next hours, days,” he wrote.

His compatriot Andre Rublev was also stranded in Dubai. Alexander Bublik wrote on his telegram channel that his flight bound for US, Indian Wells, narrowly cleared Iranian airspace taking off from Dubai, when he read of the Israel US attacks.

Boxer reports explosions at Palm

One of the earliest first person accounts of explosions came from boxing star Chris Eubank Jr, who Mail reported, shared alarming footage of Dubai ablaze after air raid warnings echoed across the city. “At least three explosions have been reported in the area, with Eubank Jr posting on Instagram afterwards, “Explosions going off on the Dubai Palm right now. Please, everyone, be safe.” the Mail reported.

West Asia football games impacted

Cristiano Ronaldo’s match for Al-Nassr against Al-Fayha at the AL Majma’ah Sports City had gone as scheduled, the Mail said, adding that the Saudi Pro League’s round of matchweek 24 fixtures proceeded, amidst cancellations elsewhere. ‘Persian Gulf Pro League matches between Mes Rafsanjan and Aluminium Arak, Zob Ahan and Persepolis, and Esteghlal Khuzestan and Malavan, however, have been postponed. Matches in the Qatar Stars League have also been cancelled. Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League and Champions League Two matches in the West Region are also postponed. Games due to take place in Doha and Dubai are off, featuring Al Ahli (Qatar), Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia), Al Duhail, Al Hilal, Al Hussein, Al Ittihad, Al Nassr, Al Sadd, Al Wahda, Al Wasl, Shabab Al Ahli and Tractor FC,’ the Mail reported.