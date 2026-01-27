Michael Schumacher, injured in a horrific ski accident 12 years ago, no longer bedridden

Sources in British tabloids claim he can sit upright on a wheelchair and is moved around by staff at his twin properties.

google-preferred-btn
Michael Schumacher, who suffered brain damage after crashing into rocks near the French Alps resort of Meribel, is reportedly no longer bedridden. (Reuters Photo)Michael Schumacher, who suffered brain damage after crashing into rocks near the French Alps resort of Meribel, is reportedly no longer bedridden. (Reuters Photo)

Daily Mail+ sources are claiming that Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, who suffered brain damage after crashing into rocks near the French Alps resort of Meribel, is no longer bedridden.

Sources in multiple British tabloids have claimed in a rare update that the tragically confined icon can now be wheeled through the family’s properties worth £30million in Majorca and near the £50million residence at Gland, Lake Geneva, in what is a small sign of progress. The Schumacher family has ensured the 57-year-old has been kept out of the public eye and his recovery a closely guarded secret from since his injury in a horrific ski accident 12 years ago, except for his close family and a handful of trusted friends.

Daily Mail reported that he is cared for by Corinna, his wife of 30 years, along with a team of nurses and therapists who keep a 24-hour watch costing tens of thousands of pounds a week.

Daily Mail wrote: “Attempts by some former staff members to sell images of him in his distressed state resulted in their convictions last year. And reports that he would be attending the 2024 marriage of his daughter Gina proved without foundation. One rumour speculated that the man dubbed the first billionaire sportsman was suffering from pseudocoma, or locked-in syndrome – a condition in which patients are conscious and fully aware but unable to respond other than by blinking. However, several sources have confirmed that even this bleak state is inaccurate.”

‘The feeling is he understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them,’ one source told Daily Mail.

Protecting his privacy has been a gargantuan task, as last year, three former employees of the Schumacher family were convicted after threatening to release pictures of him in his current state.

However, at the start of the month his daughter shared a rare photo of the whole family before the accident on Schumacher’s birthday, showing the young family smiling with the caption: “The best forever. Happy birthday papa.”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways
Mumbai Indians Nat-Sciver Brunt became the first centurion in WPL history during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Once CM contender, now Shinde’s fiercest critic: Why Ganesh Naik wants to ‘wipe out’ Eknath Shinde
ganesh naik
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
Arjun Rampal
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News