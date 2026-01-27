Michael Schumacher, injured in a horrific ski accident 12 years ago, no longer bedridden

Michael Schumacher, who suffered brain damage after crashing into rocks near the French Alps resort of Meribel, is reportedly no longer bedridden. (Reuters Photo)

Daily Mail+ sources are claiming that Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, who suffered brain damage after crashing into rocks near the French Alps resort of Meribel, is no longer bedridden.

Sources in multiple British tabloids have claimed in a rare update that the tragically confined icon can now be wheeled through the family’s properties worth £30million in Majorca and near the £50million residence at Gland, Lake Geneva, in what is a small sign of progress. The Schumacher family has ensured the 57-year-old has been kept out of the public eye and his recovery a closely guarded secret from since his injury in a horrific ski accident 12 years ago, except for his close family and a handful of trusted friends.