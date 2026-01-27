Michael Schumacher, injured in a horrific ski accident 12 years ago, no longer bedridden

Daily Mail+ sources are claiming that Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, who suffered brain damage after crashing into rocks near the French Alps resort of Meribel, is no longer bedridden.
Sources in multiple British tabloids have claimed in a rare update that the tragically confined icon can now be wheeled through the family’s properties worth £30million in Majorca and near the £50million residence at Gland, Lake Geneva, in what is a small sign of progress. The Schumacher family has ensured the 57-year-old has been kept out of the public eye and his recovery a closely guarded secret from since his injury in a horrific ski accident 12 years ago, except for his close family and a handful of trusted friends.
Daily Mail reported that he is cared for by Corinna, his wife of 30 years, along with a team of nurses and therapists who keep a 24-hour watch costing tens of thousands of pounds a week.
Daily Mail wrote: “Attempts by some former staff members to sell images of him in his distressed state resulted in their convictions last year. And reports that he would be attending the 2024 marriage of his daughter Gina proved without foundation. One rumour speculated that the man dubbed the first billionaire sportsman was suffering from pseudocoma, or locked-in syndrome – a condition in which patients are conscious and fully aware but unable to respond other than by blinking. However, several sources have confirmed that even this bleak state is inaccurate.”
‘The feeling is he understands some of the things going on around him, but probably not all of them,’ one source told Daily Mail.
Protecting his privacy has been a gargantuan task, as last year, three former employees of the Schumacher family were convicted after threatening to release pictures of him in his current state.
However, at the start of the month his daughter shared a rare photo of the whole family before the accident on Schumacher’s birthday, showing the young family smiling with the caption: “The best forever. Happy birthday papa.”