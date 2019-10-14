Michael learns to ruck & maul: Japan become first Asian nation to reach Rugby WC quarters

Leitch dedication

Captain Michael Leitch dedicated Japan’s classy 28-21 win over Scotland to those affected by the super typhoon Hagibis which nearly forced the cancellation of the match. Remarkably, the match was played a matter of hours after Typhoon Hagibis, one of the worst tropical cyclones to hit the country in recent history, ripped through the Tokyo region, killing 23 people, Reuters reported. Leitch said: “It is tough at the moment with typhoon so thanks to everyone who made it happen. For those suffering from the typhoon this was for you guys. Our heart goes out to all the people suffering from the typhoon.

Land of rising (& faltering) dawns

Japan play South Africa in the quarters next Sunday, and it had all begun with The Springboks. Before the last tournament in 2015 where they shocked the Boks 34-32, the Brave Blossoms had only ever won one World Cup match, against Zimbabwe in 1991, and lost every other by an average of 48 points, including a crushing 145-17 defeat at the hands of the All Blacks in 1995. Incredibly, the Boks match wasn’t shown on terrestrial TV in Japan.

It was against Scotland in fact that Japan’s brave World Cup performances began 16 years ago in October of 2003 at the Dairy Farmers Stadium, Australia. Winger Hirotoki Onozawa scored a free flowing try in the corner and Japan were within four points of Scotland with 23 minutes of the match remaining. The then Cherry Blossoms lost 32-11 after late Scots tries but enjoying only 17 per cent of possession during their characteristically cavalier attack, they showed dogged defence, attempting 168 tackles and making 136 of them. 2007 WC saw no wins, but at RWC 2011 they were four points down after 60 minutes before it ran away from them. In 2013 the win against Wales (Japan beat the Six Nations champions 23-8 in Tokyo) was the one when they finally put it all together and beat a Tier 1 nation.

Birth of Brave Blossoms

It was a British journalist Rich Freeman who can be credited with the name.

“After the game I was talking to Mark Bell, one of the coaches, about what a brave performance it had been for 60 minutes. A lot of the journalists were talking about ‘Brave Blossoms’ and one of the local papers used it in a headline. I used it in my copy for the Japan Times,” said the rugby writer who lived in Japan for 20 years. ‘Cherry Blossoms’ was their English nickname but in Japan they were either called ‘Mukai Japan’, after then-coach Shogo Mukai, or people talked about ‘the Sakura jersey’.

“So from 2003 I started using ‘Brave Blossoms’ every now and again to break up the copy rather than just ‘Japan, Japan, Japan’ and I stuck with it,” the official rugby website quotes him as saying. The Japan RFU not happy at first, got convinced 10 years ago. “But in 2009 the Classic All Blacks were over and Andrew Mehrtens used it in the post-match interview in front of the whole crowd in Kobe.

The JRFU thought ‘Maybe this nickname isn’t such a bad idea’, and since the win over South Africa they’ve really marketed it.”

Breaking the Tier 1 monopoly

BBC says World Rugby’s Beyond Legacy programme, aiming to grow broadcast audiences for rugby in Asia, and to get one million new Asian players participating in rugby by 2020 got schemes such as holding rugby lessons in Japanese schools in the host cities of the World Cup and investing in the growth of local teams.

Su Carty, who sits on the World Rugby council and the committee of the Irish Rugby Football Union, said, “You want teams like Japan coming through and making a statement on the world stage. Their day in the sun isn’t done, and they’ll be committed to build on that great day against us.”

Samoa and Scotland would follow Russia and Ireland with Japan topping the pool with 19 points.

Professional services firm Ernst & Young estimates that the six-week tournament could bring in £1.5bn to Japan’s economy and support 25,000 jobs across the 12 cities hosting matches. Japan has also invested 40bn yen (£290m) on infrastructure. According to Statista, Japan has almost 3,000 recognised clubs with 95,000 active players.