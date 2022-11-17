scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Meltwater Champions Tour Finals: R Praggnanandhaa secures first win; another loss for Arjun Erigaisi

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway continued his winning run, crushing Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3-0.

Indian Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa posted his first win while compatriot Arjun Erigaisi suffered a third straight defeat in the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals here on Thursday. Praggnanandha brushed aside Vietnam’s Liem Quang Le 3-0 in the third round even as Erigaisi went down 0.5-2.5 to American Wesley So.

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway continued his winning run, crushing Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3-0 while Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda also recorded his third straight victory, beating Dutch GM Anish Giri 2.5-0.5.

Praggnanandhaa (4 points) rose to the fourth spot behind Carlsen, Duda (both on 9 points) and Giri (4) in the eight-player field. The 17-year old Indian won his first game against So in 41 moves and then took the second in 46 moves with black. The third saw Praggnanandhaa secure a 53-move win to seal a dominant victory. He will play So in the fourth round on Friday.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Erigaisi started with a draw against So but lost the next two games and remained winless and without points after the third round. He faces Mamedyarov in the fourth round. The eight players play a round-robin tournament. The winner will be the player who accumulates the most points and cash overall.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Eight players qualified for the Finals after a series of events in the Meltwater Champions Tour. The total prize fund for the Tour finals is USD 210,000. Each win in the round-robin earns the player USD 7,500.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:30:30 am
Next Story

Health alert: Bloating, constipation, and abdominal cramps could be more than just digestive problems

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Ben Stokes leads England to T20 World Cup glory, break Pakistani hearts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 17: Latest News