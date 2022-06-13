Medals in Tokyo, Youth Games: Siblings star in Haryana shooting success

WHILE GROWING up, Shiva Narwal wanted to be a kabaddi player. It made sense: his state Haryana has a rich history of producing top athletes in contact sports. But then, his elder brother Manish established himself as a top shooter, breaking the world record to win gold in 50m air pistol at the Tokyo Paralympics last year. And their father Dilbaug asked Shiva and his younger sister Shikha to accompany Manish to the range.

Their switch to shooting was quick — and, as it turns out, the right call.

Shiva and Shikha are seasoned international shooters now, having won gold at the ISSF Junior World Championship and the ISSF Junior World Cup. Last week, at the Khelo India Youth Games, Shiva won a gold and Shikha a bronze, helping Haryana pocket seven of the 12 medals at stake and placing the state on the top of the tally.

Their father admits to being skeptical when Manish, who could not participate in contact sports due to an impairment in his right arm since birth, showed interest in shooting. “(But) as I have gained more knowledge watching my children compete, I can tell you there is no greater test of an athlete’s focus and commitment. There are less chances of injury, it is an individual sport, it can be played across all age groups,” Dilbaug said.

In a state that grapples with a “gun culture”, and at a time when the high-profile killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is dominating headlines, the essence of Narwal’s push for shooting is quite the opposite of how popular local music videos advocate the use of weapons.

Shiva talks about how he got hooked to the sport. “I had started after watching Manish. I wasn’t too keen early on,” he said. At a CBSE Nationals a few years ago, a dramatically improved showing, after a poor finish in the first event, lit the spark. “The fact that I did well and stood on the podium motivated me. That was the turning point,” he said.

Haryana has produced top shooting talent over the years, including Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal and the potential of the state’s young shooters was on full display at the Khelo India Youth Games.

Of the seven Haryana medallists, five were pistol shooters, four of whom are trained by coach Rakesh Singh who runs 10x Shooting Academy at Ballabgarh in Faridabad. Singh coaches Shiva, Shikha, Tiyana Phogat and Palak — all of whom have represented India recently. He also coaches paralympians Manish and Rahul Jakhar, as well as Deaflympian Shubham Vashisht.

“The environment we have been able to create is the best thing about our academy. Someone will practice at the range and two places next to him will be an India international, two places next to that will be a Paralympics gold medallist. No better motivator than that,” Sharma said.

Individual attention is central to the formula. “There is so much talent in this state but it is about seeing the little differences in each of these youngsters. With Shiva, he needs no motivation. Regardless of what technique you try to teach him, he has a natural feel for the pistol. His sister, Shikha, may not have the same energy, but she’s an amazing learner. She’s doing so well for her age because she picks up things so quickly,” Singh said.

Haryana’s recent sporting success is well documented, particularly in contact sports: 12 of the 31 athletes from the state who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics were either wrestlers or boxers. Out of the five medallists from the state, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia are wrestlers. But while sports like kabaddi, boxing and wrestling have state-run facilities and academies in all corners, the region does not boast of the same for its shooters.

Ashok Mittal, vice president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), and general secretary of Haryana Rifle Association, says that even though Haryana is producing national shooting talent, the lack of a state-run shooting range may be holding many back. “What we do not have in facilities, we make up for in individual care,” he said.

There are plenty of private ranges to practice where costs will have to be borne by the shooter, and home practice ranges can also be built for air rifles and air pistols. But Mittal says the lack of state-level competitions may cost the shooters.

“We are able to have one state competition a year thanks to SAI at the Dr Karni Singh range in Delhi, where we pay rent. But if we do not organise more events at the state level, our shooters will lose the competitive edge,” he said.

Asked about the lack of a state-run range, Pankaj Nain, Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana, declined comment.