Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Medal prospect high jumper Tejaswin Shankar pulls out of Asian Games 2018

In a blow to India's medal hopes in the Asian Games, national record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has pulled out of the multi-sporting event, citing "tightness" on his neck.

By: PTI | Published: June 1, 2018 8:04:56 pm
Tejaswin Shankar, Tejaswin Shankar India, India Tejaswin Shankar, Asian Games, sports news, Indian Express The 19-year-old Delhi athlete, who studies business administration at the Kansas State University on a four-year scholarship, has informed about his decision to the Athletics Federation of India. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

In a blow to India’s medal hopes in the Asian Games, national record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has pulled out of the multi-sporting event, citing “tightness” on his neck.

The 19-year-old Delhi athlete, who studies business administration at the Kansas State University on a four-year scholarship, has informed about his decision to the Athletics Federation of India.

“He has sent us a short mail informing us that he will not be able to compete in the Asian Games. He said in the mail that he has tightness on his neck,” AFI Secretary C K Valson told PTI.

“Since neck plays an important role in high jump, I think he has taken the desion to pull out of the Games. He is a medal contender, so it is a blow for us and the country,” he added.

Tejaswin cleared 2.28m in March during the Federation Cup National Championships in Pataila to set a new national record, bettering his own mark of 2.26m set two years ago. He then had 2.29m in a meet at Texas in US last month.

The bronze winner in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games had cleared 2.25m.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 