Medal prospect high jumper Tejaswin Shankar pulls out of Asian Games 2018

In a blow to India’s medal hopes in the Asian Games, national record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar has pulled out of the multi-sporting event, citing “tightness” on his neck.

The 19-year-old Delhi athlete, who studies business administration at the Kansas State University on a four-year scholarship, has informed about his decision to the Athletics Federation of India.

“He has sent us a short mail informing us that he will not be able to compete in the Asian Games. He said in the mail that he has tightness on his neck,” AFI Secretary C K Valson told PTI.

“Since neck plays an important role in high jump, I think he has taken the desion to pull out of the Games. He is a medal contender, so it is a blow for us and the country,” he added.

Tejaswin cleared 2.28m in March during the Federation Cup National Championships in Pataila to set a new national record, bettering his own mark of 2.26m set two years ago. He then had 2.29m in a meet at Texas in US last month.

The bronze winner in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games had cleared 2.25m.

