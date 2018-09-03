McLaren signs British teenager Lando Norris to replace Stoffel Vandoorne

Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far. (Source: AP) Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far. (Source: AP)

British teenager Lando Norris will drive for Formula One team McLaren next year in place of Stoffel Vandoorne. McLaren says it has signed the 18-year-old Norris to a “multi-year” deal. Norris has been the team’s reserve driver and has taken part in practice sessions in Belgium and Italy.

He says “although I’ve been part of the team for a while now, this is a special moment, one I could only hope would become reality.”

Norris, who is currently second in standings in the Formula 2 feeder series, will partner with Carlos Sainz Jr. The 24-year-old Sainz Jr. was announced last month as the replacement for Fernando Alonso, who is leaving F1 at the end of the season.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App