Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
McGregor to face Chandler on UFC return, says White

Irishman McGregor, the organisation's former featherweight and lightweight champion and the first UFC fighter to hold two world titles simultaneously, has not fought since suffering a gruesome leg break against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The 34-year-old will pit his wits against American Chandler, 36, as the two coach teams of up-and-coming fighters against each other in the TV series, which begins on ESPN on May 30, with the pair scheduled to meet when the season ends.
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 21:13 IST
