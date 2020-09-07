AEW All Out: Matt Hardy recovers after scary falls but AEW faces backlash from fans

A Matt Hardy botch led the referee to throw up the ‘X’ sign. (Twitter)

A Matt Hardy botch at AEW All out on Sunday led to the match official showing the ‘X’ sign in what looked a very serious misjudged spot.

It was a scary moment that took place in the opening moments of the Broken Rules match between Hardy and Sammy Guevara when in a high spot, the duo fell from an electronic platform onto the concrete floor, missing the table below completely.

Hardy, who seemed lifeless for a moment, raised concern as the referee threw her hands up in an ‘X’ sign to indicate the match needed to end for fear of safety to the performer.

However, despite suffering a concussion the match was allowed to continue and AEW are now suffering massive backlash.

Hardy’s wife Reby was also furious with the decision of allowing the bout to continue and vented her ire on social media.

Let me be absolutely fucking clear.

There is NOTHING entertaining about a concussion. Shame on everyone in that goddamn building. pic.twitter.com/ujdOU9Z60I — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 6, 2020

The industry has come a long way since the days of never breaking kayfabe, whereby, back in the day, it was ingrained in the performers to always finish the match no matter what the situation, protecting kayfabe at all times.

In a more politically correct world now, larger considerations are made for the performer’s health and wellbeing.

what is it about matt hardy *specifically* being covered in blood that makes me so emotional pic.twitter.com/8k6W2It3bZ — ⛧𝕀𝔽 𝕀𝕋 𝔹𝕃𝔼𝔼𝔻𝕊⛧ (@astoriavampire) September 5, 2020

It must be noted that Hardy is recovering well, albeit, very evidently sore, and has reportedly been released from the hospital this afternoon after last night’s rough fall at AEW All Out.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the incident and said:

“What happened with Matt was Matt had taken a fall on the match and I stopped the match, paused the match, and sent the doctor to check on him. I was concerned Matt could be hurt so I rang the bell to pause the match. Then when the doctor checked on him, the doctor passed him and cleared him on the protocol. He checked with Matt and then Matt had come back after and he passed the concussion protocol. He’s doing okay. I spoke to him right after the match and then again just now. He went, as a precaution, to the hospital for tests to check out that he’s okay but it looks like he’s okay, which is why the doctor cleared him to continue. It was not something any of us enjoyed and it was something that was a scary moment but the most important thing is Matt is okay and we’re all really glad about that.”

When asked for clarification on whose decision it was to continue:

“Yes, there was time. It was actually a good amount of time, so, yeah, there was. … The doctor did clear him. Matt did not pressure him and Dr. Sampson would not be pressured into clearing anybody. He’s pulled people from our shows without hesitation, whether it’s been over something with a blood test or with an injury. He’s really strict about that stuff. That’s why when people have had injuries and he didn’t feel comfortable about people doing physicality or wrestling with it we never put those people out there. So I never would have gone against the doctor’s decision and most importantly, Matt would not have been able to overrule the doctor’s decision, not with the doctor himself or with me. So that is what happened. The doctor cleared him, which is the first and foremost important thing. Matt did also want to continue but the doctor cleared him. At that point, when the doctor cleared him to continue, Matt clearly wanted to continue. That’s why we continued.”

