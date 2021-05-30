Mary Kom loses final, wins silver medal at Asian Boxing Championship

Mary Kom was one of the Indian boxers fighting for gold at the Asian Boxing Championships on Sunday. (File Photo/PTI)

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom lost the 51 kg final by split decision to Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay at the Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Sunday.

The bout went 3-2 in the Kazakh opponent’s favour, who is 11 years younger than the 38-year-old Indian legend. Mary Kom will take home the silver medal from the crucial meet leading up to the Tokyo Olympics.

The intensity picked up in the second round and both the boxers showed aggressive intent. The Kazakh drew level at this point with her jabs landing perfectly.

Mary Kom fought back in the final three minutes but that was not enough to get the judges’ nod.

The Manipuri legend also won a prize money of USD 5,000 for her campaign, while Kyzaibay was richer by USD 10,000.

Kyzaibay is a two-time world champion and a six-time national champion.

#MaryKom (51 kg) lost 2-3 against two time World Champion Nazym Kyzaibay of #Kazakhstan in the final to settle for silver in the Asian Championships in #Dubai on Sunday. Reports @tapascancer pic.twitter.com/mHpViOU28w — DD News (@DDNewslive) May 30, 2021

Mary had defeated Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg of Mongolia 4-1 in the semi-final.

This was her second silver medal at the Asian Boxing Championships. She also has five gold medals from previous editions.

Other than the legendary Indian boxer, three other Indians also have gold medal bouts on Sunday: Pooja Rani (75kg), Anupama (+81kg) and Lalbuatsahi (64kg).

(With PTI inputs)