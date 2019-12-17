Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen won’t clash in Indian Boxing League: report

Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen Olympic qualifier trial is on December 27 Mary Kom vs Nikhat Zareen Olympic qualifier trial is on December 27

A potential showdown in the Big Bout Boxing League between stars Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen, who have engaged in verbal spats regarding participating in the Olympics, is reportedly off. The bout that was scheduled to take place Tuesday is no longer scheduled since six-time world champion Kom decided to pull out due to a back injury.

Much of the hype around the Big Bout Boxing League has centred around the potential clash between Zareen and Kom at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi, as their teams North East Rhinos and Punjab Panthers face off.

A Times of India report quoted Dinesh Pandey, the owner of Punjab Panthers, who said that Kom has a back issue that has been troubling her for some time and they didn’t want to take any chances.

“She didn’t take the ring in her last two matches because of her back problem. Everyone was waiting for that big bout against Nikhat but Mary Kom’s well-being is our utmost priority,” he told the newspaper.

The report said that Kom’s personal coach Chhote Lal Yadav does not want the risk given the clash had nothing to do with the trial for the 51kg category that is scheduled for December 27.

While the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) gave Mary Kom an Olympic spot on the basis of her eighth world medal in Russia, Zareen was refused a trial. Zareen wrote to sports minister Kiren Rijiju seeking a trial. Abhinav Bindra, India’s only individual Olympic gold medallist, had backed Zareen’s demand for a trial bout against Kom.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd