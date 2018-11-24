World Boxing Championships final Highlights: Mary Kom wins record sixth gold, Sonia settles for silver

Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Highlights: Mary Kom defeated Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in Women’s 48 kg boxing final to clinch her 6th World title. The victory in the summit clash will made the Manipuri boxer the joint most successful boxer (Men and Women) in the history of World Championships, tied with Cuban legend Felix Savon. Later, Sonia Chahal settles for silver after losing to Wahner Ornella Gabriele of Germany in the 57 kg final.
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Highlights: Five-time World Champion MC Mary Kom will face Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota in the World Boxing Championships final on Sunday to win her record 6th gold medal in the 48kg weight category. The 2012 Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer defeated North Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi on Fri in a unanimous 5-0 decision in the semifinal to enter the final of the tournament. Sonia will also face Germany’s Ornella Wahner in the World Boxing Championship 2018 Final in the 57kg weight category.
PM Modi congratulates Mary Kom
Sonia Chahal settles for silver after losing to Germany's Wahner Ornella Gabriele in the Women's 57 kg category final
WAHNER WINS!
Wahner Ornella Gabriele beats Sonia Chahal via points. Sonia Chahal settles for silver.
Sonia Chahal vs Wahner Ornella Gabriele - Round 3
Round 3
Sonia is fighting for her life at the moment - she knows the match has slipped out of her hands. Wahner blocking herself, moving forwards and delivery quick jabs. She corners Sonia. The Indian boxer is looking really tired. Suffers a jab on her nose. Wahner hammer a right hook and Sonia is shaken up.
THIS IS IT!
Sonia Chahal vs Wahner Ornella Gabriele - Round 2
ROUND 2:
Sonia and Wahner go forward into the each other, and the Indian boxer suffered a few left-and-right combos. Sonia goes astray from the game plan, as she decides to charge instead of defending and staying backwards. Sonia trips down, the referee asks her to get up - she is really lucky here. Wahner has completely rattled the Indian and Sonia is looking like a tired wreck at the moment. A few left-handed jabs frm Wahner with less than 20 seconds on the clock.
Sonia Chahal vs Wahner Ornella Gabriele - Round 1
Round 1:
Cautious start for Sonia - she is staring backwards. German is looking more confident. Gabrielle tries to use her long left arms to get a hook, but so far, it has not been working out for her with Gabrielle blocking her attacks. Gabrielle now taking the fight to her, delivers a right hook and then pushed her backwards towards the rope. A couple of swings from Sonia, but Gabrielle quick to block her. Sonia tries to enter inside, but the blockade of Gabriele is just too good here. Sonia gets one jab on her face and Wahner stepped up on the mat. Sonia make a couple of mistakes here.
Wahner Ornella Gabriele enters
Germany's Wahner Ornella Gabriele enters and walks towards the ring.
And here comes India's Sonia Chahal!
NEXT UP - Sonia Chahal vs Wahner Ornella Gabriele
Now, Sonia Chahal will take on Germany's Wahner Ornella Gabriele in the Women's 57 kg category final.
Here is how Mary Kom scripted history
Mary Kom on her win
This is what Mary Kom has to say on her win:
More reactions
Reactions are pouring in
Sports stars from across the country have come forward to wish Mary Kom for her historic gold medal at the World Boxing Championships. Here are some of the top reactions:
The crowning moment
The magnificent Mary Kom speaks
"First of all, I would like to thank, all my friends. They came to see my play. Especially for me, in the contingent, to cheer for us. Today, I am a little bit emotional, since I have been feeling there is no category in the Olympic Games. Because of your love and support, I am able to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Four years, ago, I was not able to qualify. I am still suffering from making the weight.
"Thank you for your love and support. I don't have anything to give, except for a gold in the country. I am still dreaming about going to dream about winning the gold in 2020."
WHAT A WOMAN!
MARY KOM HAS CREATED HISTORY!
16 years ago, Mary Kom won her first gold medal. Now she has won her 6th, at the age of 35.
RESULTS!
MARY KOM WINS RECORD 6th WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP GOLD!
Kom beats Ukraine's Hanna Okhata via 5-0 unanimous decision to win the gold.
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota final Live - ROUND 3
Round 3
Mary Kom delivers a right-handed jab. A right-hand, left-hand combo from Mary Kom has rattled Hanna Okhota. She appears to be frustrated. Kom delivers another combination of punches, and this looks to be it. Kom could be bringing the gold for India now. A mid shot from Mary Kom, and Kom is keeping herself backwards. She then move forwards and put some shots of her own on Okhota's face. Okhota taunting Kom to step forward.
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota final Live - ROUND 2
Round 2
Mary Kom more on the toes, she is more asertive, not her casual self. She goes for a powerful hook witrh her right. Attacks beautifully with two quick right jabs. Okhota is rattled. Kom attacking more in Round 2, and she is exposing herself to get attacked more in Round 2. Okhota is getting a strike here. A left-handed flick from Okhota pushes Mary Kom backwards. Kom delivers a perfect right hook at the close of the second Round. Though, she did stumble down just a second ago.
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota final Live - ROUND 1
ROUND 1
A cagey start from both the fighters. Mary KOm catches Hanna Okhota with a right hand. A few punches to Hanna and the crowd cheers. A right jab on the jaw from Mary Kom to Hanna. Kom delivers a right-two punch combination to Hanna. She has completely taken control ver the Ukrainian. Mary Kom keeping backwards, and forcing Hanna to come forward. Okhota gets a shot on Kom's face at the close of the Round 1. Kom wrestle Okhota to the ground. The referee having a word. A few jabs and a right-hand, left-hand combo from Kom at the close.
HERE COMES MARY KOM!
MARY KOM IS HERE!!!
BIG CHEER FROM THE CROWD. THE LEGEND. THE ICON. IS HERE!
HANNA OKHOTA ENTERS!
Here comes Ukraine's Hanna Okhota - she is young. She has a mountain to climb, but she thinks she can beat Mary Kom. This is not a fight where Okhota can afford to self doubt herself.
Mary Kom Live now
The stage is set - it is live - Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota World Boxing Championships final
AIBA EC Member and Chairman of Technical & Rules Commission Pat Fiacco speaks
"This has been the best championship ever. You cannot ask for a better event. We have the best participants, we have the best officials. It has allowed the performers can do their best here."
BFI President speaks
Ajay Singh speaks about the tournament:
"We are extremely honoured to host the Women's World Championships. The boxing has generated huge interest in the country. These matches are live at every home in the country, at every village. This will promote the sport and lure people to take up boxing. It's been a global event. In the last four Championships, India have not won more than 2 medals. This time we have done more than that. India have a great woman power. Mary Kom is the perfect example."
First fight
Mary Kom gets ready to take to the ring. She will be the first fighter of the day. She has to beat Ukraine's Hanna Okhota to win her 6th World Title.
Sonia Chahal will be 4th into the ring.
Mary Kom road to final
Pre- QF: Mary Kom def. Aigerim Kessenayeva 5-0 win over of Kazakhstan
QF: Mary Kom def. Wu Yu via 5-0 unanimous decision
SF: Mary Kom def. Kim Hyang Mi via 5-0 unanimous decision
By Gaurav Bhatt
A restless spectator would be lucky to not trip over the tripods tucked away within the nosebleed seats at the indoor hall of the Indira Gandhi stadium. The number of cameras and binoculars trained at the two rings by performance analysts have left the venue of women world championships resembling the set of a Big Brother spinoff.
“Good that amateur boxing is learning how important this is,” says India men’s high-performance director Santiago Nieva. “It is still only a handful of countries, but it is about establishing a culture and treating it like an elite sport like football or even professional boxing.”
Sonia Chahal eyes maiden title
Unheralded Sonia Chahal stormed into the finals of Women’s World Boxing Championships by outclassing her North Korean opponent Jo Son Hwa but Simranjit Kaur had to settle for a bronze after losing the semifinal bout here Friday. The 21-year-old Sonia, who began competing at the senior level only since 2016, registered a unanimous 5-0 win over her more fancied North Korean opponent, a silver medallist in the Jakrata Asian Games, in the 57kg semifinals to reach the final in her debut World Championships.
The rookie boxer joins Mary Kom (48kg) in Saturday’s finals.
Mary Kom on the cusp of sixth gold medal
Last November, after winning her fifth Asian Championship gold and kickstarting the comeback tour, Mary Kom had singled out North Korea’s Kim Hyang-Mi as the “toughest opponent I faced in Vietnam.” Ahead of the 48kg World Championships semifinal, Mary reaffirmed that she was not taking Kim lightly. “(Kim’s) game can change from that last loss,” she said on Tuesday.
But the veteran still had to do a double take on Thursday, as for the briefest of moments, Kim Hyang-Mi was out-‘Mary Koming’ Mary Kom. Instead of rushing in with attacks as she was expected to do, Kim stayed back and waited to counter Mary. The boxers split the clean blows in what ended up being a tense opening round of a worlds semifinal. A Moroccan judge, in fact, gave the first round to the North Korean.
“Mary came back to the corner and went ‘she is playing counter with me!’ In Vietnam, she couldn’t land a single decent punch on Mary. Here, the first round was already a little testing,” says coach Chhote Lal Yadav. “Hum logo ka game catch kiya hai. Tabhi itna difficulty aa raha hai. But that’s the thing about her. She realised the opponent’s strategy in moments, and adapted accordingly.”
GAURAV BHATT REPORTS
Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota Final Live
Hello and welcome to our Live blog on Mary Kom vs Hanna Okhota World Boxing Championships final. This is it - the moment of glory for Mary Kom. The Manipuri boxer has won 5 World titles already and could be on the verge of a historical 6th.