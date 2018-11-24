World Boxing Championships final Highlights: Mary Kom wins record sixth gold, Sonia settles for silver

The magnificent Mary Kom speaks

"First of all, I would like to thank, all my friends. They came to see my play. Especially for me, in the contingent, to cheer for us. Today, I am a little bit emotional, since I have been feeling there is no category in the Olympic Games. Because of your love and support, I am able to qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Four years, ago, I was not able to qualify. I am still suffering from making the weight.

"Thank you for your love and support. I don't have anything to give, except for a gold in the country. I am still dreaming about going to dream about winning the gold in 2020."