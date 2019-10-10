Mary Kom secures eighth World medal, enters semifinals

Six-time champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) on Thursday surpassed herself as the most successful boxer in the history of the Women’s World Championship, securing an unprecedented eighth medal by advancing to the semifinals in Russia.

Mary Kom defeated a spirited rival in Colombia’s Valencia Victoria, fetching a unanimous 5-0 verdict to make the last-four stage.

History Scripted!?? India’s @MangteC becomes 1st and only boxer to win 8? medals in #aibaworldboxingchampionships since its inception, aims 7th Gold as she cruise past her ????opponent to reach the Semis. ?? Way to go as ???? assures first medal#GoforGold#PunchMeinHaiDum #boxing pic.twitter.com/VXI883zs96 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 10, 2019

Awaiting her in the semifinals on Saturday, after a rest day on Friday, is second-seeded Turk Busenaz Cakiroglu, who is the reigning European Championships and European Games gold-medallist. Cakiroglu defeated China’s Cai Zongju in her quarterfinal bout.

In a tactful performance, Mary Kom waited for her chances and defended sharply to ensure that Victoria’s plan to impress the judges by throwing in more punches didn’t yield results.

The Indian’s huge reservoir of experience came in handy as she swung her right arm masterfully to connect well-placed hooks. Her straight punches were as effective and regularly pierced through Victoria’s reasonably strong defence.

With this, Mary Kom bettered her own record as the most successful boxer in the history of the marquee tournament.

Entering into this edition, she had six gold and a silver in her kitty but this is the first time, the Manipuri has secured a world medal in the 51kg category. She had finished a quarterfinalist in this division in the past.

The latest achievement has only added to her ever-growing legend.

Besides six world titles, Mary Kom’s incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.

The legend that just goes on and on and on ???????????? 8th AIBA World Championship medal assured for @MangteC and more importantly first ever one in 51kg weight category. She beats Rio Olympic bronze medalist Ingrit Valencia 5-0 in the QF of the 51kg category in Russia — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) October 10, 2019

This year alone, she won gold medals at the India Open in Guwahati and President’s Cup in Indonesia.

She is also a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha.