Mary Kom questions officials after her semi-final exit at World Boxing Championships

Moments after losing her semi-final bout against Turkey’s Busenaz Cakiroglu at the World Boxing Championships, India’s star boxer Mary Kom questioned the officials asking them to justify their decision. The 36-year-old settled for a bronze after going down 1-4 to second seed Cakiroglu in the 51kg division.

Expressing her anguish at the loss, the Indian questioned the decision on Twitter. “How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is…” Mary tweeted mentioning both Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet.

How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is….https://t.co/rtgB1f6PZy. @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia — Mary Kom (@MangteC) October 12, 2019

The Indian contingent also sought a review for the same but their appeal was turned down by the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) technical committee. As per rules, a protest can only be heard if the scoreline reads 3:2/3:1.

Mary dominated the first round of the match and mixed it brilliantly with both attack and defence. However, her opponent gained momentum and produced a brilliant fightback in the second and third round.

Despite a defeat at this stage, it was a stupendous campaign for the 36-year-old. Besides six world titles, Mary Kom’s incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.