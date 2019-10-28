Geeta Phogat, Mary Kom delete identical tweets after Twitter rap

Toggle Menu
Geeta Phogat on Sunday not only deleted her tweet but rewrote the message thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ëmpowering women this Diwali". 

PV Sindhu, Mary Kom sent out copy-pasted tweets praising PM Modi.

Many Indian women athletes, including boxer MC Mary Kom and wrestler Geeta Phogat, who had posted an identical tweet in favour of a government programme, have deleted the posts after criticism on social media.

On Diwali eve, a bunch of sports stars had tweeted: “I thank @narendramodi for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgement motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi.”

Tweets promoting the government’s #BharatKiLaxmi initiative

But it seemed they had all copy-pasted the above message on their official Twitter handles. Soon afterwards, wrestler Pooja Dhanda posted the exact same tweet but forgot to remove ‘Text’ at the start of the post. This is when the tweets drew social media attention.

Mary Kom and Geeta Phogat also deleted their tweets after Dhanda removed hers. Geeta on Sunday not only deleted her tweet but rewrote the message thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ëmpowering women this Diwali.

Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, TT player Manika Batra and wrestler Nikhat Zareen were also among other Indian women athletes with the same tweets.

The posts were aimed at promoting the government’s #BharatKiLaxmi initiative. The #BharatKiLaxmi initiative of the government is aimed at highlighting the achievements of women “engaged in teaching underprivileged children”, “spreading awareness about sanitation and health”, “serving the society as Doctors, Engineers or striving for justice to someone by working as Lawyer.”

