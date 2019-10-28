Geeta Phogat, Mary Kom delete identical tweets after Twitter rap

Many Indian women athletes, including boxer MC Mary Kom and wrestler Geeta Phogat, who had posted an identical tweet in favour of a government programme, have deleted the posts after criticism on social media.

On Diwali eve, a bunch of sports stars had tweeted: “I thank @narendramodi for his initiative to honour and empower women this Diwali. Acknowledgement motivates us to work harder and make India proud. #bharatkilaxmi.”

But it seemed they had all copy-pasted the above message on their official Twitter handles. Soon afterwards, wrestler Pooja Dhanda posted the exact same tweet but forgot to remove ‘Text’ at the start of the post. This is when the tweets drew social media attention.

Mary Kom and Geeta Phogat also deleted their tweets after Dhanda removed hers. Geeta on Sunday not only deleted her tweet but rewrote the message thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ëmpowering women this Diwali.

thank you @narendramodi Sir for Empowering women this Diwali amazing initiative ???? “Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.”#Bharatkilaxmi Wishing you a Happy Diwali. https://t.co/ZncpJ1tmNu — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) October 27, 2019

India’s Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Advertising Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi. https://t.co/vE8sHplYI3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2019

Ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, TT player Manika Batra and wrestler Nikhat Zareen were also among other Indian women athletes with the same tweets.

The posts were aimed at promoting the government’s #BharatKiLaxmi initiative. The #BharatKiLaxmi initiative of the government is aimed at highlighting the achievements of women “engaged in teaching underprivileged children”, “spreading awareness about sanitation and health”, “serving the society as Doctors, Engineers or striving for justice to someone by working as Lawyer.”