Mary Kom, other boxers to be in self-quarantine

Thirteen Indian boxers, including MC Mary Kom, who competed in the Asia-Oceania Olympic qualifiers in Amman, Jordan, will be sent into self-isolation for at least 10 days upon their return in the wee hours of Friday. The boxing contingent, who will also go through the formal screening process at the Delhi airport, will be the first bunch of Indian athletes to go into quarantine in the aftermath of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The decision was taken as a ‘preventive measure’ by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on the advice of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) since the Indian team travelled to Italy and Jordan, two countries with a high number of Coronavirus cases, in the last three weeks. A travel advisory issued by the government on Wednesday, stated that incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India.

A source said the boxers will be asked to go straight to their homes after leaving the airport terminal and stay in isolation for at least 10 days. They have also been told not to visit any SAI centre during this period. “We are following the government’s advisory. It is a precautionary measure since they have been to Italy and Jordan. The boxers will be told to stay in isolation at their homes. There are other trainees and Olympic prospects at SAI centres, so the intention is to not expose any of them to any risk,” the source said.

Only the coaches, including the two foreigners – Sweden’s Santiago Nieva and Raffaele Bergamasco of Italy – will be allowed to stay inside the SAI campus since that is their official residence in India. There were concerns over the status of the foreign coaches, since the government suspended all existing visas till April 15. However, a BFI source said since the coaches have been issued employment visas, they will get an exemption from the government.

Vinesh to cut short training

Tokyo-bound wrestler Vinesh Phogat is likely to cut short her training in Norway and return home, owing to the prevailing situation in Europe. Phogat, who was training in Norway as a part of her preparation for the Olympics, is likely to return next week, and could be asked to go into self-isolation for 10 days. The Greco-Roman team, too, is set to shorten their training camp in Baku and return on March 21. The Wrestling Federation of India had earlier cancelled training camps in Russia and Ukraine.

