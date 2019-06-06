Mary Kom hints at retirement after Tokyo Olympics

Boxer Mary Kom on Thursday said she would like to retire from the sport after Tokyo Olympic next year but wants to end her career on a high note winning the gold for India. She also mentioned that shifting from 48 kg to 51 kg is not new for her as she keeps changing her category according to the requirement.

“After 2020, might be I want to retire. I don’t think anybody can fight for this long in his or her career,” the six-time World Champion said at the sidelines of a “Keep India Smiling” event, an initiative launched by dental healthcare brand Colgate Palmolive.

She further stated, “Many men they can fight for 20 and 25 years but they are not fighting at all. I’m a woman and I’m still fighting.”

The 36-year-old, who will be looking to secure an Olympic berth in the upcoming World Championship, also said that her main motto is to deliver a medal. “Whenever I represent my country I always try my best. I want to give gold all the time that is what I’m always trying.”

Speaking on the upcoming World Championship, which will be held in Russia from October 3, the boxer said that she will give her best to qualify in the first attempt at the World Championship. However, if she fails she’ll secure it in the next chance.

“My preparation is starting for the upcoming qualification for Tokyo 2020. I’ll try my best to qualify in the first qualification round, if not then also we’ll have another qualification round, a second chance for 2020.”

When asked if the uncertainty regarding the qualification hinders her performance, Mary said that every competition helps her gain experience. “Not really, we keep doing our training regularly. Preparing for any competition adds to our experience,” she said.

“For the World Championship, through the competition, I will get to know the opponent. How much they are strong and how much they are weak, accordingly I can prepare,” she added.

Speaking on her switch from 48 kg to 51 kg category, the Commonwealth Games gold medalist said, “This is not new for me, as I was already fighting since last 4-5 years, but not continuously because I keep changing my weight category.”