Mary Kom, Heung-min Son named Best Asian Athletes

Mary Kom and South Korea footballer Son Heung-Min have been named the Best Asian Female and Male Athletes respectively at the ‘Awards for Asia’ ceremony organised by Asian Sportswriters Union (AIPS Asia) in Malaysia. The Qatar men’s football team and the Japan women’s football team have been named as the best teams in Asia.

The Chief Minister of Selangor, YAB Tuan Haji Amirudin Shari, gave away the winning trophies to the winners’ representatives. Eminent sports journalist Subodh Malla Barua accepted the award on Mary’s behalf.

AIPS Asia, an organization representing Asian sportswriters since 1978, was holding this award ceremony for the first time this year to honour Asian athletes who have excelled at the highest level.

Mary Kom, the 36-year old flyweight boxer, is the only woman boxer to have won a medal in seven World Championships – the most recent of which was a gold medal in November 2018.

Son is the leading Asian footballer plying his trade in Europe.

Representatives from over 30 countries took part in the event.