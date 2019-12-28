‘Mary Kom used foul language’: Nikhat Zareen post-Olympic trial fracas

Mary Kom after winning the Olympic qualifier trial. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Mary Kom after winning the Olympic qualifier trial. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The long-awaited 51kg selection trials bout between Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen ended in a 9-1 split decision in the former’s favour, but the scoreline quickly became the subplot in the post-match fracas.

After securing the win and a berth in February’s Olympic qualifiers, Mary fist-pumped, shouldered off Nikhat’s attempt at a hug and allegedly used ‘foul language’.

“I think I won the first two rounds. But more than the loss, it was Mary’s behaviour that hurt me. After the fight, in the ring she used foul language to me. I didn’t expect this sort of an attitude from an idol,” the Hyderabad boxer told The Indian Express.

Nikhat’s father Jameel Ahmed said, “Winning-losing is part of an athlete’s life. But Nikhat was in tears because of the language used. The boxers shake hands or hug after the verdict, no matter who wins or loses. But Mary instead said something foul to her. You have served the country for so long. But what message are you sending out when you use such words in the ring?”

READ: ‘I was a bit angry’: Mary Kom after refusing handshake with Nikhat

There was also a ruckus in the spectator section as protesting Telangana officials and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) administrators were involved in an altercation.

“Mary won because of her reputation,” said AP Reddy, Telangana boxing association official. “We will appeal this decision.”

When asked about her behaviour in the ring, Mary said: “Why should I shake her hand? When she hasn’t respected me before, why should I show her respect? She says I’m her idol. I’m her icon. Then she shouldn’t be making controversy out of the ring. I don’t like this kind of nature.”

BFI President Ajay Singh attributed Mary’s behaviour and the incident with the spectators to “emotions in a sport.”

“Mary is also a human being and lost her cool. That doesn’t mean she’s now not an icon of boxing,” said Ajay. “It was an anticipated bout, and some of us got a little carried away. The important thing is, this was a fair contest.”

The bout was a culmination of months-long public spat between the two boxers, spurred by BFI’s flip-flop on the criteria for selection trials. While the six-time world champion Mary had questioned the need for a trial bout, Nikhat had demanded a shot at the Olympic qualifiers.

