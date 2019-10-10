Mary Kom eyes to go full distance at Worlds after securing medal

After securing her eighth world championship medal of her career, Mary Kom, competing in the 51kg category, claimed that the job is only half done, even after becoming the marquee tournament’s most successful pugilist.

Advertising

The 36-year-old defeated Colombia’s Valencia Victoria in her quarterfinal bout at Ulan-Ude in Russia to secure her maiden world medal in the 51 kg category. “It was easy,” she told PTI when asked about her quarterfinal contest.

“Compared to the pre-quarters, this one was easy. I figured her (Victoria) out quite early in the bout. She was just trying to create an impression by attacking more but I knew I would get my chances,” she continued.

“The girl I fought in pre-quarters (Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong), she was tough, very strong. It was tiring to get past her,” she added.

Advertising

Having won an Olympic medal in her 51 kg category back in 2012, she remains uplifted ahead of her Saturday clash against European Championship and European Games gold-medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey who has been seeded second in the draw.

“I have never fought her but then I fought my past two rivals also for the first time here. It doesn’t bother me. But as I always say, I will try my best, but the results is not in my hands,” she said referring to her pre-tournament assertion that she would only focus on performance, not the result.

“I know a lot is expected of me, I would give my all, the job is only half done. I hope to get a gold,” she added.

The Manipuri, in terms of number of medals won, has become numero uno across both the men’s and women’s world championships. Cuban icon Felix Savon is the most successful in the men’s event with seven medals, six golds and a silver. Mary Kom so far has six gold and a silver in her kitty.

“It is difficult to say (what the result would be in the semifinals), but I think I have the capability to go the full distance and win a gold. Let’s see.”

“The whole country is supporting me like always, I think that should also work for me. Why wouldn’t I win with that huge support?” she added.

(with PTI inputs)